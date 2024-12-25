Naivasha MP Jane Kihara Defies UDA Disciplinary Summons

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara has declared she will not appear before the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) disciplinary committee over her recent remarks criticizing the party.

Kihara dismissed the summons as “petty politics,” claiming she had not officially received them.

“I don’t have time for trivial matters,” she stated.

The UDA disciplinary committee issued a summons dated December 18, 2024, citing a viral clip in which Kihara was heard criticizing the ruling party and the current administration.

In the video, Kihara reportedly said, “The only UDA thing I can buy is yellow tissue paper because I’ll use it and throw it in the toilet.” She also accused the party of failing to deliver on its promises, saying, “UDA said money in the pocket, but nowadays, even the one in the pocket is taken away.”

Kihara also questioned the implementation of the SHA health insurance scheme, suggesting that only the president had taken the lead in explaining it. “When we say things are going astray, they call us demons. That’s why Riggy G was kicked out for speaking the truth,” she said.

The party accuses Kihara of tarnishing its image and violating several provisions of the UDA constitution.

“You are hereby summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee on December 20, 2024, at 9 a.m. at Hustler Plaza, 4th Floor, for the hearing of the complaint against you,” read the summons, which also granted her the option to appear with legal representation.