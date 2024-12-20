UDA Summons Naivasha MP Jane Kihara Over Critical Remarks

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has summoned Naivasha MP Jane Kihara to appear before its disciplinary committee following her critical remarks about the ruling party.

In a letter dated December 18, 2024, the committee referred to a viral clip in which Kihara was heard criticizing the party and the current administration.

“I usually say the only UDA thing I can buy is tissue paper… yellow tissue paper because I’ll use it and throw it in the toilet,” she reportedly said in the clip. She also lamented, “UDA said money in the pocket, but nowadays, even the one in the pocket is taken away.”

Kihara further questioned the implementation of SHA, the new health insurance scheme, suggesting that only the president had taken the lead in explaining it. She remarked, “When we say things are going astray, they call us demons. That is why Riggy G was kicked out for speaking the truth.”

The party accused Kihara of tarnishing its image with her comments.

“Accordingly, and pursuant to the provisions of Article 29 (iv)(v)(vi) and (vii) of the UDA constitution, you are hereby summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee on December 20, 2024, at 9 a.m. at the Hustler Plaza, 4th Floor, Board Room, for the hearing of the complaint against you,” the letter stated.

Kihara has been granted the option to appear before the committee alone or accompanied by an advocate.