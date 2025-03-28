Najwa Nimri Siblings: Meet Karim, Sara, Andre and Nadia Nimri

Najwa Nimri is a Spanish actress and singer renowned for her captivating performances and musical talents.

Raised in Bilbao and now residing in Madrid, Nimri’s multicultural background has influenced her artistic versatility.

She first gained prominence as an actress in the mid-1990s and has since become a household name in Spain and beyond, thanks to her roles in film and television, as well as her musical endeavors.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Najwa has one full brother, Karim Nimri, who shares her Navarrese-Jordanian heritage.

Additionally, Nimri has a half-brother, Andre Nimri, and two half-sisters, Sara Nimri and Nadia Nimri, from her father’s side.

Details about their lives remain largely private, as they have not pursued public careers like their sister.

Career

Nimri debuted in 1995 with the film Salto al vacío (Jump into the Void), directed by Daniel Calparsoro, who later became her husband.

This gritty drama marked the beginning of her ascent in Spanish cinema.

Her breakthrough came with roles in films like Abre los ojos (Open Your Eyes, 1997), Lovers of the Arctic Circle (1998), and Lucía y el sexo (Sex and Lucia, 2001), the latter two directed by Julio Medem.

These performances established her as a leading figure in Spanish film during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Parallel to her acting, Nimri pursued music with equal passion.

Also Read: Kate Beckinsale Siblings: Get to Know Samantha Beckinsale

In 1996, she formed the duo Najwajean with producer Carlos Jean, releasing the trip-hop album No Blood, which was groundbreaking for Spain at the time.

She later launched a solo career, producing albums such as Carefully (2001), Mayday (2003), and Walkabout (2006), the latter achieving gold status with over 50,000 copies sold.

Her music blends alternative rock, downtempo, and electronic influences, showcasing her distinctive voice.

Nimri’s popularity soared in the streaming era with her television roles.

She captivated audiences as the ruthless Zulema Zahir in Vis a vis (Locked Up, 2015–2019) and as the cunning Inspector Alicia Sierra in La casa de papel (Money Heist, 2019–2021).

Accolades

Nimri’s work has not gone unnoticed. She has earned critical praise and multiple award nominations throughout her career.

Her role as Ana in Lovers of the Arctic Circle garnered her a Goya Award nomination for Best Actress, a feat she repeated for her performance in Sex and Lucia.

In 2018, she received another Goya nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of the amnesiac diva Lila Cassen in Quién te cantará, directed by Carlos Vermut.

Her television work has also been celebrated.

Nimri’s performances in Vis a vis and Money Heist have earned her accolades from fans and critics alike, contributing to the international success of both series.