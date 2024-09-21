Nakuru Suspected Serial Killer, Charged with Four Counts of Murder 

Ezekiel Sakwa Mwangi, also known as Kwame, a 19-year-old suspect linked to several heinous crimes in Rongai sub-county, Nakuru County, was arraigned before the Nakuru High Court and charged with four counts of murder.

Mwangi’s arrest on August 18, 2024, set off a chain of legal proceedings, beginning with his arraignment at the Molo Law Courts the following day.

The Molo Magistrate Court granted detectives a 30-day window to delve deeper into the case, a task that was soon taken over by homicide detectives from the DCI headquarters.

The investigation uncovered a gruesome timeline of events spanning from July to August 2024.

Mwangi is suspected to have sexually assaulted and murdered four women, including a minor.

The horror began on July 13, 2024, when five-year-old Alice Ayuma was found dead in a maize plantation in the Mwangaza area, her body bearing the marks of a brutal assault with a rungu.

The violence continued on August 5, 2024, when Virginia Njeri Mwangi met a similar fate at the Menengai prayer cave.

The following day, in Kalyet village, 34-year-old Florence Mueni Mwalimu was struck down, and her body discarded in a bush.

The killing spree culminated on August 7, 2024, along the railway line at Baraka Estate, where Vellah Moraa Mogambi was attacked and fatally wounded.

When presented before court, Mwangi pleaded not guilty to all charges and sought release on bond, a request that was firmly opposed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).

The case is set for mention on October 15, 2024.

The Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin they remain steadfast in its mission to combat violence against women and children.

“The public is urged to always report cases of gender-based violence to the police for action and to ensure justice for the victims,” he said.

Meanwhile, two men linked to a string of violent robberies in Ngata area- Nakuru County were Friday arrested following an intelligence-led and meticulously coordinated operation by a team of detectives.

The team was drawn from Rift Valley RCIO’s office, DCI Rongai and DCI Nakuru.

The apprehended individuals Collins Masira Michira and Cornelius Audi Odhiambo were arrested while onboard a motor vehicle at Mercy Njeri location in Rongai Sub County.

A search in their getaway vehicle led to recovery of items believed to have been stolen from the victims including four mobile phones and a variety of adult’s and children’s clothes and shoes.

In addition to the stolen items, the vigilant detectives uncovered several crude weapons including a knife, a machete, a crowbar and heavy-duty cutting pliers all suspected to have been used to break into buildings and to inflict injuries during the robberies.

The suspects were detained at Menengai Police Station pending arraignment.