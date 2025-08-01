Narok County Defends Construction Of Ritz-Carlton Camp In Maasai Mara

Narok County has defended the construction of the Ritz-Carlton Maasai Mara Safari Camp, dismissing claims that the project is unlawful.

In a letter addressed to the Director of the Maasai Mara Education, Research and Conservation (MERC) Institute, County Secretary Patrick Ole Tuya said the safari camp is operating legally. The letter was also copied to Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, and National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) Director-General Mamo Mamo.

Ole Tuya stated that the Ritz-Carlton camp, like many others within the Maasai Mara National Reserve, is a legitimate lessee of the County Government of Narok. He emphasized that the facility is involved in legal tourism, conservation, and community empowerment activities, in line with its lease agreement and national laws.

“The Ritz-Carlton Maasai Mara Safari Camp is operating under its lease agreement with the County Government and in accordance with the laws of Kenya,” the letter reads.

He further clarified that the camp complies with the Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan 2023–2032, which outlines environmental protection measures. The plan includes programs for the conservation of endangered species such as the black rhino, in partnership with the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).

“The Ritz-Carlton camp does not interfere with the habitat of any endangered species in the Mara-Serengeti ecosystem,” Ole Tuya added.

The County Secretary also said the camp has provided jobs for the local community and supported cultural tourism and social responsibility initiatives, helping to generate important revenue for the county.