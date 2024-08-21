Natalie Nunn, a well-known reality television personality, has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She first rose to fame as a cast member on the fourth season of Oxygen’s “Bad Girls Club,” where her bold personality and confrontational style made her a standout figure. Over the years, Natalie has appeared in various spin-offs and other reality shows, solidifying her place in the entertainment industry.

Natalie Nunn Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth December 26, 1984 Place of Birth Concord, California Nationality American Profession Reality Television Personality

Early Life

Natalie Nunn was born on December 26, 1984, in Concord, California, to parents Earl and Karen Nunn. She is of mixed heritage, with both white and African-American ancestry. Raised in Pleasanton, California, alongside her brother Ronald, Natalie had an active childhood. She attended Aragon High School in San Mateo, where she excelled in track and field, even competing in the 2002 Junior Olympics. Her athletic abilities earned her a spot on the University of Southern California’s women’s soccer team, where she played for the Trojans.

Bad Girls Club

Natalie’s breakthrough came in 2009 when she joined the cast of the fourth season of “Bad Girls Club.” The reality series, created by Jonathan Murray, focuses on the tumultuous lives of seven “bad girls” living together in a mansion. Known for her fiery temper and no-nonsense attitude, Natalie quickly became one of the most memorable cast members. However, her time on the show was cut short when she was removed after an altercation with fellow castmates Lexie Woltz, Amber McWha, and Kendra James during a trip to Santa Barbara, California.

Despite her early exit, Natalie remained a prominent figure in the “Bad Girls Club” franchise. She returned to appear in the second season of the spin-off series “Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too,” where former “bad girls” competed to find their ideal partner among 13 bachelors. Natalie finished as the runner-up in the competition. She also participated in other spin-offs like “Bad Girls All-Star Battle” and “Bad Girls Club: Redemption,” where she continued to showcase her larger-than-life personality.

Other Television Appearances

Beyond the “Bad Girls Club” franchise, Natalie has appeared on several other reality shows. In 2012, her wedding to AFL football player Jacob Payne was featured on the WE tv series “Bridezillas.” That same year, she launched her own talk show, “The Tea Party with Natalie Nunn,” where she discussed current events and conducted interviews. In 2015, she and her husband appeared on the second season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,” a spin-off of “Bridezillas.”

Natalie continued to expand her reality TV resume by participating in “The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition” alongside her mother in 2016. In 2018, she joined the cast of the 22nd and final season of the UK’s “Celebrity Big Brother,” where she competed against celebrities like Kirstie Alley and Ryan Thomas. Although she was evicted on the ninth day, her appearance on the show further boosted her fame.

In addition to her appearances on UK television, Natalie has made guest appearances on US shows such as “Braxton Family Values” in 2019. More recently, she has been featured on the Zeus Network’s reality shows “The Conversation” and “Baddies.”

Personal Life

Natalie Nunn’s personal life has often been in the public eye. From 2003 to 2009, she was in a relationship with actor and singer Olamide Faison. In 2012, she married Jacob Payne, with their wedding televised on “Bridezillas.” The couple faced a heartbreaking miscarriage in early 2015, but in 2017, they welcomed their daughter, completing their family.

Natalie Nunn Net Worth

