Natembeya attacked while campaigning for MCA candidate in Bungoma

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and his convoy were attacked on Saturday after armed goons ambushed him at Chwele Ward in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

It was a chaotic scene.

The said goons, which the governor and his supporters have linked the chaos to Natembeya’s political rival National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, also attacked Kabuchai Member of Parliament Majimbo Kalasinga’s residence.

Viral images and video showed Natembeya’s vehicles destroyed, with the county boss alleging that he was shot at several times after the goons stormed the rally.

A video showed the cars being attacked by tear gas canisters and live ammunition. They were also stoned by hired goons.

Speaking while assessing the damage at Kalasinga’s home, Natembeya slammed Wetangula, accusing him of using government machinery to settle political scores.

“This is so primitive, it is not politics. Wabunge wa Kenya, huyu ndio Chairman wenu anafanya mambo kama hii…your leader in the National Assembly is the one doing these things. Sending goons to come and destroy the home of a member of the National Assembly…because they have a different political opinion,” he said.

The governor, who went on to claim that the people shooting at his vehicle were targeting his life, called out the speaker, challenging him to a face-off instead of hiding behind rogue police officers.

“If an MP cannot be safe in his own home, what about an ordinary Kenyan? Which Kenyan is safe? During the rally, wametupigia live ammunition kutoka kwa boma ya the Speaker. Karibu nimalizwe huko na risasi,” he stated.

“Stop hiding behind the government to harass your people…this is the house of an MP.”

Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) took to social media to condemn the violence meted out at its members and candidates as they urged the police and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to intervene.

“Political violence should not be entertained. Governor George Natembeya and a host of leaders, while campaigning for MCA aspirant Eric Wekesa, were today attacked in Kabuchai by goons associated with the worst Speaker Wetang’ula. IEBC and NPS stop the silence and act!” DAP wrote.

“Political violence in Kabuchai, Bungoma County by goons associated with Speaker Wetang’ula. The house of Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga has been attacked and destroyed. This is unacceptable.”