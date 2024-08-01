National Assembly Approves Dr. Patrick Amoth as Director General For Health

The National Assembly has approved the appointment of Dr. Patrick Omwanda Amoth as the Director-General for Health.

This follows a positive recommendation from Health Committees of the National Assembly and the Senate.

In its Report, the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health and the Senate Standing Committee on Health stated that Dr. Amoth has demonstrated the requisite knowledge and experience to perform the functions of the Director-General for Health, having satisfactorily served in an acting capacity for four years.

Furthermore, he has met all statutory and constitutional requirements to perform the functions of the Office of the Director-General (DG).

Moving a special motion on the consideration on Wednesday, Endebess MP Hon. (Dr.) Robert Pukose, who chairs the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health, said Dr. Amoth complied with and met all the statutory and constitutional requirements in relation to the holder of the Office of the to perform the functions of Director- General for Health.

“The Committees having considered the suitability, competence, experience and integrity of Dr. Amoth following the approval process, and taking into account its observations and findings, and pursuant to the Provisions of the Constitution, Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, (Cap. 7 F), the Health Act (Cap.241) the National Assembly Standing Orders and the Senate Standing Orders, recommend that Parliament approves the nomination of Dr. Patrick Omwanda Amoth, EBS for appointment as the Director General for Health under Section 16 of the Health Act, (Cap. 241),’ said Dr. Pukose.

“The Committees’ observed further that the issues raised in the memorandum which had been received was satisfactorily responded by the nominee,” he added.

Seconding the motion, Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Hon. Patrick Munene Ntwiga praised Dr. Amoth for his patience, noting that he has served in an acting capacity for an extended period.

“I want to tell this House today and the country that we finally have a man in Dr. Amoth who will lead the Ministry of Health as the Director-General of Health, offering solid counsel and advice to the Cabinet Secretary,” said Hon. Munene.

“I have known Dr. Amoth for quite a while. He has the experience, knowledge, and passion for the Ministry of Health. He is a person with networks across the world that will benefit this country. Dr. Amoth commands respect and authority within the Ministry of Health,” he added.

Hon. Munene urged Dr. Amoth, as he takes on the role of Director-General of Health, to guide the new Cabinet Secretary for Health, should she be approved, emphasizing that she will need significant guidance in that ministry.

He stated that Dr. Amoth is one of the few who truly understands the Ministry of Health.

On his part, Whip of the Majority Party Hon. Silvanus Osoro said Dr. Amoth stood out during the Covid-19 crisis emphasizing that leaders are noticed or identified during the time of crisis.

Hon. Osoro explained that in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country faced a critical situation.

Kenyans needed individuals who would advocate for their interests, protect their lives, and provide guidance on how to navigate the crisis. At that crucial time, Dr. Amoth emerged as a prominent figure in the media, actively campaigning against COVID-19.

According to Hon Osoro, Dr. Amoth guided the public on how to live and operate safely during the pandemic.

“But the most unfortunate thing is that, despite the challenges and his tireless efforts to help the country navigate the pandemic, he remained in an acting capacity and was not a substantive Director-General of Health,” the MP stated.

“He was still serving in an acting role. Many Kenyans wondered how someone as qualified as he was could serve in an acting capacity for so many years. I do not understand why it has taken six years for people to recognize that he needed to be appointed to the position substantively,” he added.

Dr. Amoth has over 30 years of experience in health systems management, reproductive health and public health at community, country, regional and global level.

He has been acting as the Director General for Health since January 2020.

During his tenure, Dr. Patrick Amoth successfully developed key national and international health policies and guidelines, including the Universal Health Coverage roadmap for Kenya, the introduction of Pneumococcal vaccines, the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the administration of related vaccines.

“He exhibited leadership expertise by serving as a representative of the Ministry of Health at key national and international forums, conferences, technical working groups, and advisory boards,” stated Dr. Pukose.