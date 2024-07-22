National Assembly Clerk Assures Security Ahead Of Resuming Sittings

National Assembly Clerk Michael Njoroge has assured staff members of their safety as parliamentary sittings resume this week after the recess.

Njoroge stated that the commission has implemented plans to restore normalcy in the institution following the June 25 incident where protesters stormed and set fire to a section of the parliament building.

The traumatic events have led to heightened security measures.

“As we resume the sittings of the National Assembly, we wish to assure you that the Commission has put plans in place to expedite a return to normalcy in our institution. Your security and safety at the workplace remain a key priority in these plans,” Njoroge said.

He expressed gratitude to colleagues for their swift response in safeguarding the safety and well-being of Members of Parliament, visitors, and staff during the attack.

“Allow me, in a special way, to single out our officers from the Directorate of Sergeant-at-Arms, the Directorate of Security and Safety Services, and the Department of Hospitality Services. Together with other security officers deployed to parliament, the staff from these Directorates/Departments ably facilitated the evacuation of Members, Visitors, and staff from the Main Parliament Building to safety,” he added.

Members of Parliament are scheduled to resume House sittings this Tuesday, July 23, after a short break— on the same day planners of anti-government protests have vowed to shut down Nairobi.

The lawmakers who are resuming business amid growing calls for the dissolution of Parliament for alleged loss of voters’ confidence are expected to vet the 11 Cabinet secretaries who were nominated by President William Ruto on Friday.

The nominees’ list is one of the grievances of the anti-government demonstrators who want all the ministers who were fired in the previous Cabinet dropped.

The legislator’s to-do list for the second part of the third session also includes consideration of the Division Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2024 and the approval of the selection panel for the recruitment of commissioners for Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They will also discuss Supplementary Budget Estimates 1 for the Financial Year 2024/2025 and the report of the Finance Committee on the rejected Finance Bill, 2024.

Damaged Parliament

Also in the schedule are the three related pieces of legislation on health— Primary Healthcare Act, 2023, Digital Health Act, 2023 and the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023.

This is after the High Court gave orders suspending the laws and gave Parliament 120 days to amend unconstitutional areas in them.

The action-packed calendar of the House will also see the lawmakers consider the nominee for appointment as Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth, who will be vetted by the joint committee of health from both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The team is expected to conclude the process by mid-August.

The lawmakers are resuming sittings to a damaged Parliament by the protesters who stormed and desecrated the hallowed House after MPs approved the now withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, with reports indicating that properties worth Sh350 million were destroyed.

Expenditure cuts

The most affected areas were the leadership offices, the security and perimeter fence, catering facilities and information system, members’ lounges and staff offices.

“There has been good progress with the repairs, and the space in the main Parliament Buildings will be fairly ready as the House resumes its sittings,” said a source in parliament.

The MPs will also consider the Division of Revenue (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to amend the Act to actualise the proposed expenditure cuts by reducing the respective allocations to the national government and county governments for the 2024/2025 Financial Year.

The House will also be racing against time to comply with the court order to align the three health Acts with the constitution by amending sections 26(5), 27(4) and 38 of the Social Health Insurance Act which were unconstitutional by the High Court on July 12.

The Court also made orders that should Parliament fail to re-enact the three Acts within 120 days, then they will be rendered invalid, null and void.