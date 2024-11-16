National Assembly Opposes Proposal For New Peace Commission

The National Assembly has rejected a government proposal to establish the National Peacebuilding Commission (NPC), citing concerns about duplication of roles and increased financial burdens on citizens.

The Interior Ministry had proposed the NPC to oversee peacebuilding efforts and manage the Peace Building Fund.

However, the National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, led by Chairperson Adan Haji, dismissed the plan during a joint retreat with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) in Mombasa.

NCIC Chairman Dr. Samuel Kobia informed the committee that the proposal was part of a Peace Building Architecture (PBA) report drafted by a committee of experts funded by the Interior Ministry.

The report outlines initiatives to promote peace, cohesion, and integration, including educating youths on their rights and responsibilities in peacebuilding.

Despite these goals, MPs strongly opposed creating another commission, emphasizing the financial strain on taxpayers.

Vice Chairperson Liza Chelule acknowledged the report’s potential to enhance peace but argued that empowering existing institutions like the NCIC would be more effective than creating a new commission.

“The government should focus on strengthening the NCIC instead of forming a new entity,” MP Chelule said.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino criticized the trend of creating commissions that fail to deliver.

“Creating a new commission when the NCIC already exists will only sow confusion. The focus should be on providing the NCIC with adequate funding,” he stated.

Kaspul MP Charles Were added that the move would undermine the NCIC’s mandate. “Why abandon a functioning institution to establish another? Strengthen what we have,” he urged.

Teso North MP Oku Kaunya highlighted the financial implications of the NPC, stating, “Kenyans cannot afford to bear the cost of another commission. The Peace Building Fund’s financing needs careful consideration.”

Nyeri Town MP Charles Mathenge called for the NCIC to be empowered to implement critical recommendations from the Ndung’u Land and TJRC reports instead of forming new institutions.

Kajiado North MP Hon. Onesmus Ngogoyo echoed similar sentiments, noting, “The creation of new entities is increasingly unpopular among Kenyans, and the NPC is no exception.”