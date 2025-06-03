National Assembly Rejects Sh65 billion Extra Funds For Counties

The National Assembly has rejected the Senate’s amendments to the Division of Revenue Bill (No. 10 of 2025), paving the way for a mediation process between the two Houses of Parliament.

In a sitting held this afternoon, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah called on MPs to oppose the Senate’s version of the Bill, citing the country’s limited fiscal space and a sharp increase in the proposed funds.

“This House had approved a budget of about Sh405 billion. The Senate amended it to Sh465 billion — an increase of about Sh65 billion, which is not realistic given the country’s current financial position,” Ichung’wah told the House.

He emphasized the need for an early mediation process to prevent delays in the passage of the Bill and ensure counties receive their funds on time. “I therefore urge this House to reject in totality this proposal by the Senate,” he added.

The Senate’s amendments had proposed raising the equitable share of revenue to counties to Sh465.001 billion for the 2025/26 financial year — significantly higher than the National Assembly’s approved figure of Sh405 billion.

Following the rejection, the Bill will now move to a Mediation Committee as required under Article 113 of the Constitution. The committee, made up of Members from both Houses, will work to reconcile the differences and agree on a final version of the Bill to avoid delays in the national budget cycle.