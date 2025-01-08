National Assembly to hold special sitting on January 16 to debate Ruto’s appointees 

The National Assembly was Wednesday recalled for a special sitting on January 16 to consider reports on various appointments made by President William Ruto.

Speaker Moses Wetangula announced the Special Sittings will be held in the National Assembly Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 10.00 am and at 2.30 pm.

The meeting will among others discuss and consider the tabling of report and Notice of Special Motion on the Report of the Committee on Appointments on its consideration of nominees for appointment as Cabinet Secretaries and tabling of report and Notice of Special Motion on the Report of the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations on its consideration of nominees for appointment as High Commissioners, Ambassadors, Permanent Representative and Consul-General.

It will also consider the tabling of report and Notice of Special Motion on the Report of the Departmental Committee on Labour on its consideration of nominees for appointment as Vice-Chairperson and members of the Public Service Commission.

The Committee on Appointments is set to conduct approval hearings for three nominees proposed by Ruto for Cabinet Secretary Positions on January 14, 2025, at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

The nominees include Mutahi Kagwe, a former Health Cabinet Secretary under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been nominated to head the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has been designated for the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, while former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has been proposed to lead the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry.

Kagwe is scheduled to appear before the Committee on Appointments, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, as the first nominee on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at noon.

Kabogo will take the stand at 3:00 p.m., followed by Kinyanjui at 5:00 p.m.

Additionally, the departmental committee on Defence, Intelligence, and Foreign Relations will vet nominees for ambassadorial, high commissioner, and diplomatic representative positions on Friday, January 10, 2025, at Committee Room 9, 1st Floor, Main Parliament Buildings.

Among the nominees is Margaret NyamburaNdung’u, the immediate former Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, who has been nominated as Kenya’s High Commissioner to Accra, Ghana.

She will appear before the committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, at 9:00 a.m.

Dr. Andrew Karanja, the immediate former Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, has been nominated as Kenya’s Ambassador to Brazil and is scheduled to appear at 11:00 a.m.

Ababu Namwamba, the former Sports Cabinet Secretary, who has been nominated as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, will face the panel at 2:00 p.m.

Former Deputy Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow, nominated as Consul-General to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, will conclude the vetting at 4:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the departmental committee on Labour will conduct approval hearings for nominees to fill vacancies at the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at Committee Room 9, 1st Floor, Main Parliament Buildings.

Among the nominees is former Principal Secretary for the State Department for Public Service, Mary Kimonye, who has been named the new Vice-Chairperson of the PSC.

She will be joined by six other nominees for commission member positions: Harun Maalim Hassan, Boya Molu, Irene Cherotich Asienga, Francis Otieno Owino, Joan Andisi Machayo, and Francis Meja.

In an advertisement placed in local dailies on Tuesday December 24th, 2025, Clerk of the National Assembly Mr. Samuel Njoroge notified the public of the approval hearings, stating, “Pursuant to Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and Section 6(4) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act (Cap. 7F), the committees shall conduct approval hearings (vetting) of the nominees on the dates, times, and venues indicated in the schedule.”

The public is invited to submit written statements on oath (affidavits) with supporting evidence contesting the suitability of any nominee.

These representations should be sent to the Clerk of the National Assembly, P.O. Box 41842-00100, Nairobi, hand-delivered to the Office of the Clerk at the Main Parliament Buildings, or emailed to cna@parliament.go.ke by 5:00 p.m. on January 3, 2025.