Navigating the Blue Tick: A Guide on How to Get Verified on Instagram

Verification on Instagram, symbolized by the coveted blue tick, adds credibility to your profile and helps followers distinguish you from impostors. While Instagram’s verification process isn’t open to everyone, here’s a guide on how to get verified on Instagram:
Build a Strong Presence
- Consistent Posting: Regularly share quality content that aligns with your brand or persona.
- Engagement: Interact with your audience through comments, likes, and direct messages.
Complete Your Profile
- Profile Picture: Use a clear, recognizable photo as your profile picture.
- Bio: Craft a concise and informative bio that reflects your identity or brand.
Public Account
- Privacy Settings: Ensure your account is set to “Public” so that anyone can view your content.
- Visibility: A public account makes it easier for Instagram to assess your eligibility.
Unique and Recognizable Account Name
- Consistency: Use a name that is consistent across your other social media platforms.
- Branding: If you represent a brand, use the official brand name.
Content Quality Matters
- High-Quality Images and Videos: Share visually appealing content to showcase your authenticity.
- Originality: Avoid reposting content excessively; focus on creating original posts.
Link to Other Verified Accounts
- Connections: If applicable, tag and engage with other accounts that are already verified.
- Collaborations: Collaborate with verified accounts in your niche.
Website Link
- Official Website: Link to an official website associated with your brand or personal identity.
- Consistency: Ensure that the linked website reflects the information on your Instagram profile.
Press Coverage
- Media Mentions: If you’ve been featured in reputable media, mention and tag those publications on your posts.
- Online Articles: Articles from well-known websites contribute to your credibility.
Follow Instagram’s Guidelines
- Abide by Policies: Familiarize yourself with Instagram’s terms of service and community guidelines.
- Avoid Violations: Steer clear of actions that could result in penalties or account suspension.
Submit a Verification Request
- Settings: Go to your Instagram settings.
- Account: Select “Account,” then tap “Request Verification.”
- Provide Information: Fill in the required details, including your account name and category.
Attach Identification: Upload a photo of a government-issued ID.
Be Patient and Persistent
- Response Time: Instagram doesn’t guarantee immediate responses. Be patient after submitting your request.
- Reapplication: If your request is denied, wait for at least 30 days before reapplying.
Avoid Third-Party Services
Scams: Beware of services claiming to guarantee verification for a fee. Instagram’s process is free.
Maintain a Positive Online Presence
- Online Conduct: Uphold a positive and respectful online presence.
- Limit Controversial Content: Minimize controversial content that could hinder your verification request.
While Instagram’s verification process is selective, focusing on authenticity, engagement, and a strong online presence can enhance your chances. Remember that verification is not guaranteed, and staying true to your brand or persona is equally important.
