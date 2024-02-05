Rapper Nazizi Speaks 40 Days After Son’s Death

Rapper Nazizi Harji on Sunday held a memorial service for her late son Jazeel Adam.

The ceremony marked 40 days since his death in December 2023.

Nazizi shared moments with her late son as well as images from the gravesite as she thanked those who sent her flowers.

“40 days since you left mama @jazeeladam 💔” Nazizi wrote.

“To everyone who has stood with my family and I during this painful, heartbreaking time, I appreciate you, may God bless you and protect those who you love wish I could thank each one of you individually.”

Jazeel fell from the fourth floor of a hotel they were staying at and died.

Local police said the child was with a parent who was sleeping at the time. The parent left the child sleeping and stepped out to the reception of the hotel to have his wifi password fixed.

Nazizi confirmed the news on social media. She said: “It is with profound sorrow and deepest heartache that we confirm the tragic passing of Jazeel, the beloved son of Nazizi Hirji on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2023, in Tanzania. We lost this young soul in an unfortunate accident at a hotel where the family was staying. He was buried earlier today (Wednesday) in Nairobi, in accordance with his religion.

“In these dark times, the light of a child’s life-in all its innocence and joy-is undeniably the purest. The void left by the loss is both immeasurable, and the pain is unbearable.

“In her son’s honour, Nazizi urges the media, fans, and the public to uphold the sanctity of family and the preciousness of life by fostering a period of privacy and respect as they navigate through this indescribable sorrow.

“We appeal for your compassion and understanding out of respect for their need for peace in this time of mourning. We kindly request everyone to allow Nazizi and her family the space they need to begin the healing process. A more detailed statement will be made available once the family has had some time to mourn their tremendous loss.

“Until then, we deeply appreciate your prayers and thoughts for Nazizi and her family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We kindly remind all entities to refrain from reaching out to the family directly to respect their privacy.”