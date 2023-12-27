Nazizi’s Three-year-old Child Dies After Falling From Fourth Floor in Dar es Salaam

Musician and radio host Nazizi Hirji is mourning after her three year old child fell and died while on vacation in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The child fell from the fourth floor of a hotel they were staying on Tuesday and died.

Local police said the child was with a parent and was sleeping. The parent left the child sleeping and stepped out to the reception of the hotel to have his wifi password fixed.

It was then the child woke up and found he was alone and panicked.

Oblivious of the dangers ahead he walked to the room balcony before he slipped to the ground floor and landed head first.

The body was driven to Nairobi through Namanga border on Wednesday afternoon.

Some Kenyans who learnt of the tragedy sent their condolences to Nazizi on social media

Nazizi Hirji is a hip hop/ reggae Kenyan musician and an actress who cast the role of Sandra on the series Babylon in 2015.

She was in Tanzania to also perform which she did on December 24, according to a banner she ran on her social media accounts.

She is a radio host at Vibes Radio.

Nazizi came to the lime light in the “9o’s” when he won the talent contest; Da Show. In 2000 she joined necessary noize, a music band composed of Nazizi, Kevin Wyre and Bamzigi.

She has since found success as a solo artist with singles like “Love Automatic” and “254.”