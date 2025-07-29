Ndindi Nyoro Removed From Budget Committee In Major Reshuffle

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been removed from the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee of the National Assembly in a raft of changes to House committees.

Nyoro’s position has been taken over by Edwin Mugo Gichuki. He has now been moved to the Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee, where he replaces Leah Sankaire.

Nyoro was vocal during the controversial 2024 finance bill that saw protests across the country.

The changes were approved by the National Assembly following a motion by Majority Whip Silvanus Osoro, which was adopted by the House on Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

In the Departmental Committee on Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation, Hon. Muiruri Muthama Stanley has replaced Chepkwony Charity Kathambi, while Dr. Joyce Bensuda Osogo has been appointed to fill the position left vacant by the late Charles Ong’ondo Were.

Other changes include Mary Wamaua Njoroge replacing Liza Chelule Chepkorir in the Departmental Committee on Labour. Chelule has been moved to the Departmental Committee on Regional Development, replacing Mary Emaase Otucho.

In the Departmental Committee on Tourism and Wildlife, Leah Sankaire has replaced Dr. Edwin Mugo Gichuki.

John Okano Bwire has joined the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee, succeeding Geoffrey Ruku, who has since been appointed as Cabinet Secretary for Public Service.

Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbithuka Mbai has been moved to the Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee, replacing Eric Muchangi Karemba. Both Karemba and Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene Ntwiga have been placed in the Public Petitions Committee, taking over from Hon. Ernest Kagesi and Hon. Mbai respectively.

There was also a swap in the Committee on Implementation, with Chepkwony Charity Kathambi taking over from Muiruri Muthama Stanley.

New appointments in the Committee on Powers and Privileges include Jane Njeri Maina and Hon. Shakeel Shabbir, replacing John Bwire and James Oyoo.

Hon. Anne Muratha and Peter Ochieng’ Orero have been appointed to the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee, with Orero filling the seat previously held by the late Charles Ong’ondo Were.

In other changes, James Oyoo has replaced Joyce Bensuda Osogo in the Decentralized Funds Accounts Committee, while Mary Emaase Otucho has been appointed to the Public Accounts Committee to replace Public Service CS Geoffrey Kariuki Ruku.