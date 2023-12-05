Nelly And Ashanti Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together After Rekindling Romance

Anticipation surrounds the rumored pregnancy of rapper Nelly and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Ashanti, who are reportedly expecting their first child together.

Following their recent rekindling, nearly two decades after their initial split, sources indicate that the couple is “welcoming their first baby together.”

At 43 years old, this would mark Ashanti’s first child, while her partner, 49, already shares two adult children with his ex Channetta Valentine.

The speculation intensified during the Grammy award-winning rapper’s 11th Black and White Ball at the Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis, where Ashanti’s hand placement on her stomach ignited pregnancy rumors.

During the event, both Nelly and Ashanti playfully touched their stomachs, hinting at the possibility of a forthcoming addition to their family.

However, neither party has officially confirmed the news, and there has been no social media activity addressing the alleged pregnancy.

In September, Nelly acknowledged their renewed romance during an interview, stating, ‘Yeah, we cool again.’

He expressed surprise at the unexpected reunion, highlighting that the time spent apart allowed them to understand each other better. Nelly emphasized the absence of pressure in their current relationship, noting that it ‘feels good now’ after overcoming challenges.

The couple initially sparked rumors of reconciliation in March when spotted together in Las Vegas, and later attended a birthday party together. In December of the previous year, they shared the stage during a concert, prompting speculation about a potential reunion.

Ashanti and Nelly, whose relationship began in 2003, have collaborated on music projects over the years. Despite a reported split ten years ago due to an alleged ‘cowardly betrayal,’ the recent turn of events suggests a revived connection. The R&B star, in a 2015 interview, spoke about growth and acceptance of responsibilities, emphasizing a better place in their current relationship.