Net Worth Of Amber Rose

Amber Rose, the multifaceted American model, actress, and recording artist, has etched her name in both fame and fortune with a net worth of $12 million. Beyond her financial stature, Rose has been a notable figure, renowned for her relationships with A-list entertainers like Kanye West, Wiz Khalifa, and 21 Savage.

Amber Rose Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth October 21, 1983 Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Model, Actor, Musician, Socialite

Early Life

Born Amber Levonchuck on October 21, 1983, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Rose’s roots are deeply entwined with a multicultural heritage. Raised in South Philadelphia alongside her brother, Antonio Hewlett, she navigated the challenges of a broken family, witnessing her parents’ divorce during her teenage years. In an effort to support her family, Rose, under the alias “Paris,” embarked on a journey that included stripping at the age of 15 and a brief, albeit unsuccessful, stint in selling crack cocaine.

Amber Rose Career

Rose’s ascent in the entertainment industry commenced with appearances in music videos, notably in Kanye West and Young Jeezy’s “Put On” in 2008. A pivotal moment came with her role in a Louis Vuitton print ad for West’s sneaker line, catapulting her into the limelight. A runway debut at New York’s Fashion Week in 2009 and subsequent signing with Ford Modeling agency solidified her status as an emerging face in the industry.

Also Read: Tony Bennett Net Worth: A Musical Legacy Etched In Time

Diversifying her career, Rose explored reality TV, featuring in Russell Simmons’s “Running Russell Simmons” and serving as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her foray into music included the release of singles like “Fame” and “Loaded,” alongside co-authoring the book “How to Be a Bad Bitch,” published by Simon & Schuster in 2015.

Amber Rose Businesses

Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Rose’s personal life has been marked by high-profile relationships, including Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa. Despite the public scrutiny, she navigated these dynamics, showcasing resilience and strength. As the founder of L.A-based SlutWalk, Rose channels her experiences into activism, raising awareness for women victimized and bullied for their sexual behavior.

In entrepreneurship, Rose’s ventures extend to eyewear and clothing lines, with management under Miley Cyrus’s mother, Leticia “Tish” Cyrus. Her impactful journey reflects not just a glamorous facade but a strategic and enterprising approach to her financial standing.

Amber Rose’s Net Worth

Amber Rose net worth of $12 million attests to her versatile talents and business acumen. Beyond the glittering allure of Hollywood, her strategic ventures and resilience in the face of personal challenges have contributed to her financial success. In an industry often defined by glamour, Amber Rose emerges as a multifaceted individual who, through her experiences and achievements, continues to shape her own narrative.