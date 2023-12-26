Net Worth Of Andrew Shue

Andrew Shue, an American actor, athlete, and entrepreneur, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Recognized for his role in the ’90s drama “Melrose Place,” Shue’s journey extends beyond Hollywood, with pivotal roles in professional soccer and as a co-founder of the internet media powerhouse, Cafe Media.

Andrew Shue Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth February 20, 1962 Place of Birth Wilmington, Delaware Nationality American Profession Actor, Football player, Entrepreneur

Early Life

Born on February 20, 1962, in Wilmington, Delaware, Shue’s early life laid the foundation for his later pursuits. Raised alongside his sister, actor Elisabeth Shue, he attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, where soccer became a passion. An All America soccer player at Dartmouth College, Shue further honed his skills during a winter in Glasgow, Scotland, playing for Queens Park FC. His academic journey culminated in a B.A. in history from Dartmouth in 1989, followed by a stint teaching high school math in Zimbabwe.

Andrew Shue Career

Initially disinterested in acting, Shue’s unexpected foray began in 1991 when an agent, intrigued by his presence at a movie premiere, inquired about his acting pursuits. This led to a role in the “Beverly Hills, 90210” spin-off, setting the stage for his iconic portrayal of Billy Campbell on “Melrose Place.” Simultaneously, Shue demonstrated his acting versatility in the Francis Ford Coppola film “The Rainmakers.”

Soccer Career

Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Shue showcased prowess on the soccer field. Notably, he played for the Bulawayo Highlanders in Zimbabwe, a standout achievement as the only white player in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League at the time. His soccer journey extended to professional leagues in the United States, leaving an indelible mark on the field.

Andrew Shue Businesses

Post-“Melrose Place,” Shue embarked on a second career as an internet entrepreneur. Co-founding Club Mom in 1999 and later CafeMom in 2006, Shue tapped into the growing realm of social networking dedicated to moms.

CafeMom, a community for mothers, flourished in the era of social media takeover, becoming a significant force in the online space. The success extended to various ventures, including blog The Stir, Baby Name Wizard, and MamasLatinas.

Andrew Shue’s Net Worth

Andrew Shue net worth of $20 million attests his diverse talents and entrepreneurial acumen. From the glitz of Hollywood to the dynamic world of internet media, Shue’s financial triumphs reflect a strategic and innovative approach to career transitions, solidifying his status as an entertainment and business maven.

Personal Life

Shue’s personal life weaves a tale of family and challenges. From his marriage to floral designer Jennifer Hageney, which produced three sons, to his union with former Today Show co-anchor Amy Robach, Shue’s personal journey is marked by resilience and growth. Amidst personal challenges, including his recent separation from Robach, Shue remains dedicated to community service, co-founding the teen volunteer organization Do Something in the 1990s.