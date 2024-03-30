fbpx
    Net Worth Of Teyana Taylor

    Teyana Taylor, a multifaceted American talent renowned for her singing, songwriting, dancing, and acting prowess, boasts a substantial net worth of $5 million. Her trajectory from a teenage sensation to an established artist and entrepreneur reflects her resilience and creative vision.

    Date of Birth December 10, 1990
    Place of Birth New York City
    Nationality American
    Profession Actor, Rapper, Dancer, Singer-songwriter

    Early Life

    Born Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Taylor on December 10, 1990, in New York City, Taylor’s journey into the spotlight began at a young age. Raised by her mother Nikki in Harlem, Taylor’s innate musical inclination emerged early, nurtured by her exposure to diverse influences such as Lauryn Hill, Michael Jackson, and Brandy. Her debut on MTV’s “My Sweet Sixteen” in 2007 marked the inception of her professional journey, leading to her signing with Star Trak/Interscope Records.

    Teyana Taylor Career

    Despite initial setbacks in her music career, Taylor’s resilience shone through as she independently released projects like “The Misunderstanding of Teyana Taylor” and eventually signed with G.O.O.D. Music Group and The Island Def Jam Music Group.

    Her debut studio album, “VII,” catapulted her to prominence in 2014, followed by subsequent successful releases like “K.T.S.E.” and “The Album.” Beyond music, Taylor’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to ventures such as designing sneakers for adidas, launching the Fade2Fit workout apparel line, and creating the “Fade 2 Fit” Workout Program.

    Personal Life

    In 2016, Taylor married professional basketball player Iman Shumpert, with whom she shares daughters Junie and Rue. Their family life, documented in the reality show “Teyana and Iman,” captured the public’s attention. Taylor’s artistic contributions have earned her accolades, including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Choreography and recognition at the BET Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards.

    Real Estate Ventures

    In 2018, Taylor and Shumpert ventured into real estate with the acquisition of a lavish 5,700 square foot home in Studio City, Los Angeles. The property, featuring luxurious amenities like a gourmet kitchen, movie theater, and swimming pool, reflects their penchant for refined living.

    Teyana Taylor net worth is $5 million.

     

