Netanyahu Returns to Israel Amid Hezbollah-Israel Conflict and Security Assessments

For months, Lebanon has been gripped by the looming threat of a potential conflict with Israel, sparked by Hezbollah’s actions. The group’s strikes began on October 8, following a deadly Hamas attack on Israel, with Hezbollah claiming support for Palestinians in Gaza. While most of the violence has been confined to border areas, the risk of a broader conflict remains.

The deadliest incident occurred on Saturday in Majdal Shams, raising concerns about a possible escalation. Israel has accused Hezbollah of involvement, which the group has denied. With a significant arsenal, including 150,000 rockets and missiles, Hezbollah poses a serious threat to Israel, whose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed severe retaliation.

Netanyahu has just returned to Israel from a visit to the US, where he met with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump. During his visit, discussions focused on ceasefire efforts and the release of hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu’s return marks a critical juncture as he heads for a security assessment and a Security Cabinet discussion, with Lebanon anxiously awaiting Israel’s next move and the potential for the conflict to spread