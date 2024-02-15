New Administrative Units Created by CS Kindiki to Enhance Service Delivery 

Interior Cabinet secretary Kithure Kindiki Wednesday announced the creation of new administrative units in 31 counties in the country to enhance service delivery.

The new units were announced in a special gazette notice dated February 14.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 14(1) of the National Government Co-ordination Act, 2013, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration establishes the following Administrative Units as service delivery co-ordination units,” he said in the notice.

The units are run by National Administration officers who include Regional Commissioner, County Commissioners, Sub County Commissioners, Assistant County Commissioners, Chiefs and their assistants.

The National Administration is key in delivering government agenda in the regions.

Regional Commissioners usually chair security meetings and other national administration issues.

The former provincial administration was restructured to accommodate the new commissioners.

This followed the ushering of the 2010 constitution.

The RCs replaced Provincial Commissioners in the new dispensation.

They chair and coordinate national government issues in their regions including security matters.

National Administration is one of the Departments in the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government with a staff complement of 12,575, which includes eight Regional Coordinators, 47 County Commissioners, 289 Deputy County Commissioners, 831 Assistant County Commissioners, 3,256 Chiefs and 8,145 Assistant Chiefs.

The numbers have since increased with the creation of the new units by subsequent officials, which is generally seen as being political.

Here is the notice: