New Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, And Sh500 Notes Officially Released

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced that the new Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, and Sh500 banknotes are now in circulation.

This follows the earlier release of the Sh1,000 note, which was the first to be introduced after CBK announced updates to Kenyan banknotes on August 6, 2024.

In a statement on Wednesday, CBK confirmed the progress of the currency release.

“We wish to update the public that the release of Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, and Sh500 denominations is now in progress,” read the notice.

While introducing the changes in August, CBK explained that the updated notes incorporate several new features.

Also Read: CBK Announces New Series of Bank Notes with Four Key Changes

Among the changes is a new signature for the CBK Governor, currently Kamau Thugge, as well as the inclusion of the signature of Treasury Principal Secretary Dr. Chris Kiptoo, who serves as a Member of the Board. However, the banknotes retain the same design features as those issued in 2019.

CBK clarified that the previously circulated banknotes remain legal tender and will continue to be used alongside the newly released denominations.

The announcement is the latest step in Kenya’s ongoing currency evolution.

Historically, Kenya’s currency has undergone several transformations, starting with the introduction of the rupee during British colonial rule.

The rupee was later replaced by the East African florin in 1920, which was itself succeeded by the East African shilling a year later.

After Kenya gained independence in 1963, the country retained the East African shilling as its currency until 1966, when the Kenyan shilling was introduced at a one-to-one exchange rate.

The British pound, which previously dominated the region, was divided into 20 shillings, making the smaller shilling a more practical currency for daily use.

The most recent significant currency changes occurred in December 2018, when former President Uhuru Kenyatta and then CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge launched the current generation of coins. These coins remain in circulation alongside the updated banknotes.