New Twist As Teenager In Murder Of Nairobi Hospital Head Of Finance Maigo Claims Rape

The 16-year-old teenager arrested in murder probe of Nairobi Hospital Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo claims she acted out of rage after learning she had been raped.

She is said to have sat her KCPE examination at the Dagoretti-approved school between 2021 and 2022.

A team handling the probe was talking to her to establish the motive of the murder.

She told police she met Maigo outside on the road.

The probe into the motive of the cold-blood murder goes on.

She told the police the deceased sexually assaulted her which prompted her to attack him. Police will revisit the scene for further analysis.

She claimed the deceased picked her from the road near his house as he drove home on the night of September 14.

This was after her aunt who she stayed with chased her from her house.

The girl told police the deceased bought her chips and juice as they drove home.

She further claimed she woke up naked and suspected her drink had been laced.

Maigo was equally in deep sleep then probably out of the drink he had had, she said.

She then suspected the man had had sex with her without her consent which drove her rage to the multiple fatal stabbing.

She added she remembers stabbing him only three times.

The teenage girl was arrested in Olympic area of the slum on Tuesday night.

Police want to understand what transpired to cause her to stab the man 25 times.

They also want to know the state of Maigo when he was being stabbed given he did not defend himself.

A Milimani law court Wednesday allowed police to hold the primary suspect in the murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo for 21 days to conduct investigations.

The teenager, who had been evading authorities since September 15, was captured in Kibera by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

In a miscellaneous application filed by Corporal Patrick Boge, said that she was arrested following a report of murder at Woodly annex in Kibra within Kilimani area.

They plan to visit various places the teenage girl has been for the past two weeks when she knew she was wanted.

She told police she went to hiding out of fear of being arrested.

A police officer in the probe team said he is yet to record statements from the key witnesses, taking of fingerprints, photo profiling, ascertain her previous criminal record, taking the respondent for DNA sampling for analysis by the government chemist, trace and arrest respondent associates.

The officer said he also needs to escort the girl for mental assessment/age assessment, subject her to medical examination to ascertain injuries inflicted when escaping from the scene of crime.

Details have emerged how she arrested.

Police said she was arrested at her friend’s house in the slum.

Police had received information the suspect was spotted near the Cemetery area and later in the Olympics area while in a hood.

She later walked to the friend’s house where she was arrested.

Police said she was arrested in an intelligence-led operation by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives.

The suspected teenage killer had healing injuries at her belly. These were from a fall she had on a razor wire fence at the scene of crime on September 15, police said.

Maigo’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on September 15.

Officials have since confirmed he was stabbed 25 times. The motive is yet to be known.

Detectives Friday recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the murder of Maigo.

The clothes a red-checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permanent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibera slums.

The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door, the DCI said.

Also Read: Police to Hold Prime Suspect in Murder of Eric Maigo for 21 Days

Two blood-stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of the crime.

Another female suspect who had been arrested over the saga was released for lack of evidence.

Cynthia Lusega Andalo was produced in court under miscellaneous application and later set free.

Maigo’s assailant had spent the night at the house and escaped minutes before police arrived.

Footprints found in the house suggest there was only one female therein.

Neighbours said they heard the two arrive home on Thursday, September 14, and played music until late.

It was until the following day that they heard Maigo groan for help.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...