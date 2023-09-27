Police to Hold Prime Suspect in Murder of Eric Maigo for 21 Days

A Milimani court Wednesday allowed police to hold the primary suspect in the murder of Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo for 21 days to conduct investigations.

The teenager, who had been evading authorities since September 15, was captured in Kibera by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

A miscellaneous application filed by Corporal Patrick Boge said that she was arrested following a report of murder at Woodley annex in Kibra within Kilimani area.

He told Milimani principal magistrate Zainab Abdul that on September 15, 2023, a report was made by one Amina Komara at Kibra Police Station that there was commotion at house number 6 Woodley estate annex upper of Kibra.

He said a team of police officers from Kilimani Sub County visited the scene of crime and established that the deceased one Eric Maigo aged 37 years was lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds on the chest, face and neck and secured the scene of crime.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was in company of the respondent herein before he was found murdered where she is suspected to have been attacked by the respondent who was armed with kitchen knives”, the court documents show.

Boge said the investigations indicate that the minor was among the group that orchestrated the violence which resulted to the death of the deceased.

The police officers who visited the crime scene recovered the murder weapons.

He said the continued detention of the respondent is immensely necessary for the furtherance and finalizing of the investigations as her release could further lead to interference with the Investigation.

He added that he is yet to record statements from the key witnesses, taking of finger prints, photo profiling, ascertain her previous criminal record, taking the respondent for DNA sampling for analysis by the government chemist, trace and arrest respondent associates.

The officer said he also needs to escort the girl for mental assessment/age assessment, subject her to medical examination to ascertain injuries inflicted when escaping from the scene of crime.

He will also need time to forward the case file to the ODPP for perusal and advise and not limited to the respondent’s production before a court of law for further orders.

On Monday, a Nairobi court released a suspect Cynthia Lusega Andalo unconditionally who was also linked in the murder of Maigo.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi set Andalo free after the prosecution said they did not find enough evidence to continue detaining or charge her with murder.

Maigo was found with 25 stab wounds at his Woodley Estate residence in Nairobi on September 15.

The case will be mentioned on October 18. The girl came to court in a grey hood.

