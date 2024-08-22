Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier Seeks Exit For More Playing Time

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is reportedly looking to leave the club this month to secure more first-team football.

The 33-year-old England international was left on the bench during Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, raising concerns about his future at the club.

Trippier, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in 2022, has found himself behind former Southampton right-back Tino Livramento in the competition for the starting position.

Despite interest from Bayern Munich and clubs in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, Newcastle blocked Trippier’s departure in January.

Recently, Trippier has been linked with a move to Everton, where he could reunite with manager Sean Dyche, who previously coached him at Burnley for three years.

When asked about the possibility of signing Trippier, Dyche said in a news conference, “He’s one of many names that has come up here. As if by magic, his name comes up when we don’t have a right-back available.”

Everton is currently facing a shortage of right-backs, with Ashley Young suspended for their upcoming match against Tottenham after receiving a red card in their defeat to Brighton.

Trippier, who has earned 54 caps for England, started the first six matches for England at Euro 2024 but was replaced by Luke Shaw for the final. The former Tottenham player still has two years remaining on his contract with Newcastle.