Newt Gingrich Net Worth

Newt Gingrich, a prominent Republican politician, has accumulated a net worth of approximately $12 million. His financial journey has seen significant growth over the years, with his wealth reported at $2.4 million in 2006, and later increasing to $6.7 million in 2011 when he was a presidential candidate. Much of his wealth stems from a complex network of nonprofit and for-profit organizations, including entities like the Gingrich Group, LLC, and Gingrich Productions, Inc.

Early Life

Born as Newton McPherson on June 17, 1943, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Gingrich’s early life was marked by family changes. His mother, Kit, married his biological father Newton Sr., but the marriage ended just days later. She remarried in 1946 to Robert Gingrich, a career Army officer, and the family moved to Europe, living in countries like France and Germany. Gingrich has three younger half-siblings from his mother and additional half-siblings from his biological father.

Gingrich spent part of his teenage years in Fort Benning, Georgia, where he attended Baker High School, graduating in 1961. He went on to pursue higher education, earning a BA in History from Emory University and later an MA and PhD in European History from Tulane University.

Newt Gingrich Career

Gingrich’s career began in academia, where he taught history and geography at West Georgia College. However, after being denied tenure, he left in 1977. His political ambitions were evident early on, with unsuccessful bids for Georgia’s 6th congressional district in 1974 and 1976. Despite these setbacks, Gingrich persevered and was elected to the U.S. Congress on his third attempt in 1978.

Rise to Power in the U.S. House of Representatives

Gingrich’s political career soared during his time in Congress, where he served as a representative for Georgia’s 6th congressional district until 1999. He co-founded the Military Reform Caucus and the Congressional Aviation and Space Caucus, and he founded the Conservative Opportunity Society. In 1989, Gingrich became House Minority Whip, where he gained significant influence within the Republican Party.

Gingrich played a pivotal role in the 1994 Republican Revolution, leading the party to gain 54 seats in the House and taking control for the first time in 40 years. As Speaker of the House, starting in 1995, he oversaw the passage of welfare reform legislation and a capital gains tax cut, but his tenure was also marked by several government shutdowns and a growing alignment of the Republican Party with Christian conservatism.

Controversies

Gingrich’s time as Speaker was not without controversy. He faced 84 ethics charges, and in 1997, the House reprimanded him for claiming tax-exempt status for a college course he ran for political purposes. Facing pressure from his Republican colleagues, Gingrich resigned from the House in early 1999.

Post-Speakership Career

After leaving the House, Gingrich remained active in public policy and political consulting. He founded several policy think tanks, including the Center for Health Transformation and American Solutions for Winning the Future. While the former filed for bankruptcy in 2012, the latter, which promoted deregulation and increased offshore oil drilling, closed in 2011. Gingrich also served on various commissions, taught at institutions like Air University and the National Defense University, and advised the Canadian mining company Barrick Gold. He also created his own production company, Gingrich Productions.

Newt Gingrich Relationship with Donald Trump

In 2012, Gingrich sought the Republican presidential nomination. Although he won the South Carolina Republican primary, his campaign faltered after a poor performance in the Delaware primary, leading him to suspend his campaign.

Gingrich was an early supporter of Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election and played a key role in consulting on Trump’s campaign. He continued to support Trump, even endorsing unfounded claims about the 2020 election results.

Personal Life

Gingrich’s personal life has been marked by multiple marriages. He married his high school geometry teacher, Jacqueline Battley, in 1962 at the age of 19. The couple had two daughters, Kathy and Jackie, but their marriage ended in 1980 after Gingrich began an affair with Marianne Ginther, whom he married in 1981. This marriage also ended in divorce after Gingrich had an affair with Callista Bisek, a House of Representatives staffer. Gingrich married Bisek in 2000, just months after his second wife was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Newt Gingrich Net Worth

