NFL Rivalries Renewed: The Matchups Fans Can’t Wait to See in 2025

Every fan has the NFL schedule release circled on their calendar, and for good reason. It’s the start of their favorite league, and beyond that, they also want to see when their favorite team will play. Every game is important in the NFL schedule and right now, nothing is more anticipated than the burning-hot rivalries that the NFL has had throughout the years.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

This rivalry is new but unique. However, unlike the other rivalries in the league, it’s not about flashy offense but about hard-hitting defense and strategic field position and composition, both of which are proud of a matchup that always draws major attention from bookies like FanDuel Sportsbook.

But in the 2025 NFL season, things are going to heat up even more since now it’s not just a good old rivalry that’s driving both teams, but an actual title, which is the division title. This makes the games even more intense than usual

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

The past rivalry was about slow intensity, but this next rivalry is totally different; it’s all about explosiveness. The scales between the two are constantly swaying left to right, making the rivalry more exciting as the fans don’t know who will win next. However, the story this year is a tad different as the Bengals will be led by Joe Burrow against the Browns’ strong defensive line.

That said, this year, the Bengals are going to reassert their dominance over the Browns as they try to break the Browns’ all-time high defense with their very potent rushing attack and aggressive defense. The plot will be about the battle between the Burrows’ spectacular passing and Garrett’s unrelenting push for sure.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

This rivalry is ancient. For years, the Cowboys and Eagles have been flaunting their trophies and Super Bowl win at each other, creating drama all on its own. So much so that the popularity of their rivalry has become a household name in the NFL. The amount of drama between the teams is astounding, making every game between them seem like a winner-takes-all scenario. This year would be no different, as the teams themselves have secret weapons to unleash against each other.

This matchup is really great. Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott will be the main runners for the show. Not only that, but people are also hyped for CeeDee Lamb and A.J. Brown, making the games more interesting. Also, the drama surrounding the players and coaches is also being watched closely. This shakes things up as there is also drama surrounding it.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

This fight centers around the minds of Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. The teams are great when it comes to offense. This makes the games more hyped up for the fans. Because of the two coaches’ tactical decisions, the games are more technically interesting. This is especially true for the 49ers as they try to establish why they are the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Rams, however, will aim to be the division’s top team once again. Matthew Stafford will lead them along with the team’s rejuvenated defense. With their technical battles, individual matchups between Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald if he defers retirement, and the constant push-and-pull between the two, the games between the two giants are a technical masterpiece of pure football.

Other Intriguing Rivalries

Besides the rivalry we have discussed, there are many other rivalries that are emerging in different debates and Upcoming NFL Games and Props.

The first on this list would be the Bills and the Chiefs. It’s totally not a rivalry in the traditional perspective but the matchups have sparked up a debate between the two fandoms. The talk about this centers around Mahomes and Allen, who are said to be in a quarterback fight for the ages.

Next up would be the Bears and the Packers. The oldest rivalry continues to burn, but discussions about it have been met with silence recently, as Green Bay has gained the upper hand in recent years. With the Packers still dominating statistically and the Bears in a rebuilding phase, the rivalry is shifting—Chicago appears motivated to reclaim some glory, while Green Bay aims to preserve its recent superiority.

Rivalries Left and Right

The 2025 rivalries aren’t just about winning and losing. It’s also about the drama between the rivalries that is shaping the 2025 NFL season. While the NFL is inherently exciting, you can’t deny that the rivalries are the main sources of drama in the NFL, which creates more hype and excitement when rivals meet. The 2025 NFL season is no different as old and new rivalries take the stage again to duke it out. And while the rivalries are both old and new, things will get shaken up this year around as these rivalries will just get more interesting.