Nick Foles Net Worth

Nick Foles, an American professional football player, has a net worth estimated at $40 million. Best known for leading the Philadelphia Eagles to victory in Super Bowl LII, Foles’ journey from backup quarterback to Super Bowl MVP has earned him both fame and financial success.

Early Life

Nicholas Edward Foles was born on January 20, 1989, in Austin, Texas. He attended Westlake High School, where he was a star quarterback, breaking school records previously held by future NFL legend Drew Brees. Despite excelling in basketball, Foles ultimately chose football, first committing to Arizona State before transferring to the University of Arizona. At Arizona, Foles quickly became the starting quarterback, making a name for himself with standout performances, including leading the Pac-12 in passing yards during his senior year.

NFL Career

Nick Foles was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. His early NFL career included a Pro Bowl appearance in 2013, where he set records with seven touchdown passes in a single game and an impressive 27:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Though traded to the St. Louis Rams in 2015, and later playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Foles returned to the Eagles in 2017. Initially brought back as a backup for Carson Wentz, Foles took over as the starter when Wentz was injured late in the season. Foles led the Eagles to an improbable playoff run, culminating in a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. His performance, which included catching a touchdown pass in the now-famous “Philly Special” play, earned him the Super Bowl MVP title.

In subsequent years, Foles continued his NFL journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears before signing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Nick Foles Contracts and Salary

Nick Foles’ NFL success translated into significant earnings throughout his career. In 2015, he signed a two-year, $24.5 million contract with the Rams. His return to the Eagles came with a two-year, $11 million deal in 2017. In 2019, Foles secured a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, further solidifying his financial standing. By 2022, his total career earnings exceeded $86 million, making him one of the wealthiest quarterbacks in recent NFL history.

Personal Life

Off the field, Nick Foles married Tori Moore, the sister of former NFL tight end Evan Moore, in 2014. The couple has two children, a daughter and a son. After being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2020, Foles purchased a luxurious home in Glencoe, Illinois, for $2.8 million, reflecting his financial stability and investment in his family’s future.

Nick Foles Net Worth

