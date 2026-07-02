NIFC Certifies 15 New Firms in Move Expected to Attract Sh25.9 Billion Investment

The Nairobi International Financial Centre (NIFC) has certified 15 new firms operating in financial services, fintech, artificial intelligence, healthcare, climate finance and investment management, in a move expected to attract more than US$200 million (Sh25.9 billion) in new investments into Kenya.

The NIFC Authority said the newly admitted firms are projected to create more than 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, supporting the country’s efforts to position itself as a leading regional financial hub and attract international investors.

The certified companies include Bupa Global Insurance Limited, Etica Capital Limited, Giraffe Bioenergy Limited, Valor (Valr) Capital Limited, ReportsAI Limited, Afrex Technologies Limited, Onfon Mobile Limited, JPH Investments Limited and Nairobi Pesa City.

Others are Mzizi Court Limited, Uhuru Heights Limited, Zurit Consulting, Assnture Afrique Limited, BoC Technologies Limited and Africa First Exchange (A1X).

According to the Authority, the firms operate across key sectors including private equity, venture capital, artificial intelligence, fintech, digital payments, carbon finance, investment management and capital markets.

NIFC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mainda said the latest certifications demonstrate growing confidence in Kenya’s investment climate and regulatory framework.

“Every firm we certify is making a deliberate vote of confidence in Kenya’s future. Collectively, these firms are building the ecosystem that will define the next generation of finance in Africa, where capital is mobilized, technology is commercialized, innovation is financed and sustainable investment thrives. That is precisely the future the Nairobi International Financial Centre was established to deliver,” said Mainda.

He added that the Authority’s role goes beyond registering firms, noting that it is focused on attracting investment into productive sectors of the economy and supporting long-term economic growth.

The Authority said several of the newly certified companies are developing digital financial infrastructure, including cross-border payment platforms, tokenised securities and artificial intelligence-powered financial services. Others are investing in carbon credit projects, bioenergy and afforestation initiatives aimed at supporting the green economy.

The latest certifications come as Kenya steps up efforts to position Nairobi as a gateway for international investment into Africa through the NIFC framework, which provides qualifying businesses with regulatory support and investment incentives.

The Authority has also strengthened Kenya’s links with global financial markets through cooperation agreements with financial centres in Qatar, Kazakhstan and Morocco. It recently welcomed Cabinet approval for Kenya to host the Secretariat of the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), a move expected to enhance the country’s profile as a regional financial centre.