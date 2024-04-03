Nigerian Man Detained Over Fake Passport Turns Violent, Breaks Door at JKIA

There was drama at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport when immigration officials detained a Nigerian man accused of possessing a forged passport.

The man identified as Okoedion Godfrey, 36 was headed for Hanoi, Vietnam from JKIA on April 1 when he was flagged.

He is believed to be of dual nationality of Nigeria and St Kitts and Nevis, officials said.

Immigration officials said they suspected the St. Kitts passport was fake prompting his detention. It was then that he turned violent and broke the main door there.

More reinforcement was called to address the menace and contained the man.

He was later produced in court and charged with the breaking of property and forgery.

Immigration officials say they have become more vigilant to detect such incidents.