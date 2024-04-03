Police Fatally Shoot Suspect After He Stabbed Two Pedestrians in a Robbery in Korogocho

Police shot and killed a suspected thug who had stabbed and injured two pedestrians in an attack in Korogocho slums, Nairobi.

A pistol and a knife were recovered from the slain suspect in the April 2 incident.

According to police and witnesses, a gang of two had been attacking and robbing pedestrians in Kisumu Ndogo area.

They had then stabbed and seriously wounded two men in one of the robberies.

According to police, the gang also stole mobile phones and cash from the victims who had resisted their orders hence prompting the stabbing in the stomach.

Police on patrol were alerted prompting a chase that ended up at the nearby Nairobi River where one of the suspects was shot and killed.

His accomplice managed to escape the scene, police said.

The two victims were taken to Mama Lucy Hospital where they were admitted in stable condition, police said. The body of the suspect was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

Meanwhile, a suspect who tried to snatch a mobile phone from a pedestrian along Rhapta Road in Westlands, Nairobi was stoned to death.

The suspect was riding on a motorcycle with a rider and had stopped along the road and tried to snatch the gadget when an alarm was raised.

This attracted the attention of other pedestrians and bodaboda riders on the road who joined the chase as he tried to escape the scene.

Police said he was chased and cornered few meters away. He was stoned to death.

Police said they arrived at the scene minutes later and found the lifeless body of the man lying there. Police discourage mob lynching and term it criminal.

They want suspects caught to be surrendered to authorities for processing. Police say there has been a rise in cases where thugs on motorcycles attack and rob pedestrians of motorists.

This has prompted an operation targeting the group, which saw a number of suspects nabbed.