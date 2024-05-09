fbpx
    Nigerian National Arrested with Cocaine Worth Sh600,000 in Mombasa Raid

    nigerian with cocaine in mombasa
    Victor Chinenye Ikonne.[DCI]

    The Anti-Narcotic Unit (ANU) detectives in Mombasa have made a significant arrest, apprehending a Nigerian national, Victor Chinenye Ikonne, for possession of approximately 200 grams of cocaine valued at Sh600,000.

    The arrest unfolded as part of an intelligence-led operation, with police raiding Ikonne’s rented residence situated at White House Apartments in the Utange-Kisauni area.

    During the search, investigators discovered a stash of white powdery substance, discreetly concealed in a polythene bag inside a drawer in Ikonne’s bedroom.

    Preliminary tests conducted on the substance confirmed its identity as cocaine. Additionally, authorities seized suspected repackaging materials, indicative of illicit drug trafficking activities.

    Alongside the narcotics, law enforcement also found an assortment of SIM cards from various telecom providers, including Airtel, Safaricom, Telecom, and MTN, suggesting potential involvement in communication-related offenses.

    Following his apprehension, Ikonne was escorted to the Port Police Station for further processing, in preparation for his arraignment in court.

    The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region.

    Authorities remain vigilant in their commitment to dismantle illicit drug networks and ensure the safety and security of communities.

