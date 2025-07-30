No Ban On Alcohol Yet – NACADA Clarifies

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has dismissed recent media reports suggesting that it has banned alcohol advertising, online sales, home deliveries, or celebrity endorsements.

Following growing public concern, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa clarified that no such bans are currently in place.

This follows speculation that arose after the launch of the National Policy for the Prevention, Management and Control of Alcohol, Drugs, and Substance Abuse (2025) by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in Nairobi.

“This is a national policy, and contrary to reports suggesting that NACADA has banned certain practices such as alcohol advertisement, online sales, home deliveries, and celebrity endorsement, we wish to emphasize that no bans have been introduced. These measures are currently policy recommendations, not law,” said Omerikwa.

He explained that the proposals outlined in the new policy are intended to guide future legal and regulatory reviews and will undergo proper procedures before any action is taken.

Omerikwa added that the next step will be the development of a multi-sectoral implementation framework that will bring together stakeholders from government, industry, civil society, and the public.

“Public participation will be at the heart of this process,” he said. “We urge the media and the public to treat this policy as what it is—a roadmap, not an enforcement measure.”

Earlier media reports had indicated that alcohol sales in supermarkets and other outlets would be restricted, triggering widespread debate. However, NACADA has confirmed that these are only proposals for discussion, not binding regulations.