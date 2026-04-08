“No easy ride to unseat me,” says Governor Arati as 2027 battle looms

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has warned rivals eyeing his seat in the 2027 General Election to prepare for a fierce political contest, declaring that unseating him will not be easy.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nyamarambe, Arati said his development track record has already won over residents and would propel him to an even more decisive victory in his re-election bid.

In a direct jab at former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, the governor said his rival’s political relevance had waned, urging him to consider stepping aside for younger leaders.

“There comes a time when one must step aside and allow the next generation to lead. At 80, it is only fair to retire from active politics,” Arati said.

The governor described his anticipated 2027 win as “defining and decisive,” dismissing growing political activity in the region by opponents.

The remarks came during a bursary issuance event attended by hundreds, where the county government allocated Sh300 million to support more than 60,000 needy students across all 45 wards. The amount marks an increase from the Sh245 million disbursed in the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years.

In South Mugirango alone, at least Sh7 million was distributed, with each beneficiary receiving a minimum of Sh5,000. Arati added that an additional Sh7 million would be released later to support Grade 10 students.

However, the governor ruled out bursary allocations to applicants without voter cards or those registered outside the county, urging them to seek similar support in their respective voting regions.

Beyond education, Arati encouraged residents to tap into dairy farming opportunities ahead of the launch of a county-run milk processing plant in Kisii. He said the facility would provide a reliable market for farmers and support the school milk programme initiated by his administration.

On voter registration, the governor called on elderly residents to visit Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission centres to verify their details.

He also downplayed recent visits by opposition figures to Kisii, maintaining that such tours would not influence the electorate.

“They are free to visit Kisii, but let them not be misled into thinking they can influence the will of our people. My focus remains on delivering services and fulfilling the promises I made,” he said.

Arati further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fighting corruption, warning that those involved in graft would face the full force of the law.

Kisii County has in recent months hosted several high-profile political leaders, fuelling speculation over shifting alliances ahead of the next election.

However, the governor insisted that such engagements are part of normal democratic processes and pose no threat to his leadership.