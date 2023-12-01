No Firearms for Traffic Officers in New Directive

Police officers carrying out traffic duties will no longer carry firearms to their workstations.

This follows a directive by Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service Douglas Kanja.

In an internal memo dated November 30, Kanja’s deputy Miriam Muli said that effective November 30, officers actively discharging traffic duties will no longer carry firearms.

She cited misuse of firearms by the traffic officers.

Kanja directed commanders to ensure the directive is adhered to.

“It has been noted with great concern that officers actively engaged on Traffic duties are armed (carrying firearms). This has resulted in misuse of the firearms by the officers.”

“From today, 30th November 2023, no officer actively on Traffic duties will carry a firearm. Commanders ensure that this directive is complied with promptly. Confirm copied and compliance,” reads the memo.

But other officers, however, said that the directive was not new, and it is only being enforced.

“This directive is not a new one. It has been there and in any case these are all police officers,” he said.

He added traffic police officers, just like others are armed depending on the nature of their work.

The directive comes after the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission CEO Twalib Mbarak called for disarming of traffic officers.

He said the move by the police authorities shows there is cooperation between the institutions in the fight against graft.

“This is a good move and we welcome it. Let us all support this war on corruption whether big or small,” he said.

Mbarak said Thursday the Commission’s officers moved in to arrest officers who were openly receiving bribes from motorists, but one managed to escape in Karagita area, Kiambu County.

The officer tried to fire at EACC officers obstructing his arrest.

“He was armed and tried to fire at our officers. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but he managed to escape,” Mbarak said.

He stated that the Commission is in communication with the office of the Inspector General on the issue.

“Our position as the EACC in coordination with the office of the Inspector General, we are in communication with the IG and he supports our operations, is that traffic policemen and policewomen should never be armed unless it is extremely necessary for their own safety,” he said.

Mbarak said the issue of major highways having armed traffic cops is meant to scare integrity and anti-corruption officers from fulfilling their operations.

A task force on police reforms has recommended the restructuring of the current Traffic Police Unit into a new Traffic Management Unit that is well-trained, leaner in numbers, and mainly reliant on technology to control and manage traffic flow in the country.

“The taskforce envisages the use of technology in the detection of traffic infractions, and the attendant fines becoming cashless by use of technology.”

“While that is being done, the task force recommends appropriate amendment of Section 65 of the NPS Act within six months and abolition of police roadblocks and their replacement with mobile patrol units,” the team says.