Noah Schnapp Net Worth

Noah Schnapp, a Canadian-American actor, boasts a net worth of $4 million. He is widely recognized for his portrayal of Will Byers in the hugely successful Netflix series “Stranger Things.” His performance, along with the rest of the cast, earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Beyond his work on Netflix, Noah has collaborated with Steven Spielberg on films like “Bridge of Spies” and established a presence as a voice actor, notably as Charlie Brown in “The Peanuts Movie.”

Early Life

Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on October 3, 2004, in New York City. He grew up in Scarsdale in a Jewish household and celebrated his Bar Mitzvah in Israel. With family roots in Montreal, Canada, Noah holds Canadian citizenship and frequently visits. His heritage also includes Moroccan and Russian ancestry. Noah’s passion for acting ignited at age five after seeing a Broadway production of “Annie.” He participated in his school’s acting program and community plays. At eight, encouraged by his teacher, Noah pursued professional acting, enrolling in a specialized acting program in New York and securing representation by a management company.

Noah Schnapp Career

Noah Schnapp’s on-screen career began in 2015 with two significant roles. He appeared in Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies” alongside Tom Hanks, a film that grossed over $165 million and received critical acclaim. That same year, he began his voice acting career as Charlie Brown in “The Peanuts Movie,” which earned over $246 million and received praise for its voice acting.

In 2016, Noah’s career skyrocketed when he secured a central role in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” The series, featuring young stars like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin, was a massive hit and significantly boosted Netflix’s viewership. Noah’s role expanded in the second season as he was promoted to series regular and took on an even more pivotal role in the third season. The series continued with a fourth season airing in 2022, with potential for a fifth season.

Business Endeavors

In 2021, Noah ventured into the business world with a new company called TBH (To Be Honest). This company aims to compete with Nutella by creating a hazelnut spread with higher protein content and fewer unsustainable ingredients like palm oil. Launched in November 2021, TBH products are also vegan, reflecting Noah’s commitment to healthier and environmentally friendly options.

Noah Schnapp Stranger Things Salary

Noah Schnapp’s net worth is significantly influenced by his “Stranger Things” salaries, which have varied over the seasons. For the first season, he earned $10,000 per episode. This amount increased to $30,000 per episode for the second season. By the third season, his salary had dramatically risen to $250,000 per episode, resulting in total earnings of $2.5 million for a 10-episode season, before taxes and fees.

Noah Schnapp Net Worth

