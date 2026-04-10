Nolan Arenado Siblings: Meet Jonah and Fernando Jr. Arenado

Nolan Arenado is an American professional baseball third baseman currently playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Born Nolan James Arenado on April 16, 1991, in Newport Beach, California, he has established himself as one of the premier defensive players in the game, renowned for his exceptional fielding at the hot corner, powerful bat, and leadership on the field.

Arenado grew up in Lake Forest, California, where he attended El Toro High School and excelled in baseball.

He was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2013.

After a decorated tenure with the Rockies and later the St. Louis Cardinals, he was traded to the Diamondbacks in January 2026.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nolan has an older brother named Fernando Jr., often referred to as Cousy, and a younger brother named Jonah Arenado, who pursued a professional baseball career as a corner infielder in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Jonah was drafted by the Giants in the 16th round in 2013 and spent several years in the minors, even facing his older brother Nolan in spring training and minor league exhibitions, creating memorable family moments.

Career

Arenado’s baseball journey began at El Toro High School, where he stood out as a standout third baseman and hitter.

Drafted by the Rockies in 2009, he progressed quickly through the minor leagues, debuting in the majors in April 2013.

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With Colorado, he quickly became a cornerstone player, anchoring the infield with his elite defense while developing into a consistent power hitter capable of leading the league in home runs and RBIs.

He spent eight seasons with the Rockies, helping the team reach the playoffs and earning widespread recognition for his all-around game.

In 2021, Arenado was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he formed a formidable infield duo with Paul Goldschmidt and continued his excellence, contributing to competitive teams and solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer.

After five seasons with the Cardinals, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in January 2026, bringing his veteran leadership and Gold Glove-caliber defense to a new club as he entered his mid-30s.

Throughout his career, Arenado has been praised for his work ethic, durability, and ability to impact games both offensively and defensively.

Off the field, he married his high school sweetheart, Laura Kwan, in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022.

He has also represented Team USA and, in 2026, committed to play for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, honoring his maternal heritage.

Accolades

Arenado is an eight-time All-Star, with selections spanning 2015–2019 and 2021–2023.

He holds the remarkable distinction of winning 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards from 2013 to 2022, making him one of the greatest defensive third basemen in MLB history and the only infielder to win the award in each of his first eight seasons.

He has also earned five Silver Slugger Awards for his hitting prowess.

Arenado led the National League in home runs three times (2015, 2016, and 2018) and in RBIs twice, while posting multiple seasons with 30 or more home runs and over 100 RBIs.

Additional recognition includes multiple Fielding Bible Awards and a reputation as a Platinum Glove contender for overall defensive excellence.