Jo Adell Siblings: Meet Jessica Adell

Jordon Scott “Jo” Adell is an American professional baseball outfielder currently playing for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Born on April 8, 1999, in Shelby, North Carolina, Adell has established himself as a powerful, athletic presence in the outfield, known for his combination of speed, arm strength, and home run power.

He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 215 pounds, batting and throwing right-handed.

Adell grew up in an athletic family before his family relocated to Louisville, Kentucky, when he was seven years old, where he attended Ballard High School and emerged as one of the top prospects in the country.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Jo has one older sister, Jessica Adell, who is approximately two and a half years his senior.

Many in the family, including Jo himself, have described Jessica as the best and most naturally gifted athlete among them.

She was a standout two-sport athlete during her time at the University of Louisville, excelling in ways that set a high standard for work ethic and performance in the household.

Career

Adell’s path to the majors began at Ballard High School in Louisville, where he was a highly touted multi-sport athlete with exceptional tools, including a reported 40-inch vertical leap that initially drew interest for basketball.

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Despite his early promise on the hardwood, baseball became his focus, and he committed to the University of Louisville before forgoing college when the Angels selected him with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He signed for a substantial bonus and quickly rose through the minor leagues, showcasing elite potential with high batting averages, power, and speed in the Angels’ system.

Adell made his MLB debut on August 4, 2020, at the age of 21.

His early big-league years included flashes of brilliance mixed with adjustment periods, as he worked to refine his approach at the plate while dealing with the demands of major league pitching.

Over time, he has developed into a reliable outfielder capable of impactful offensive contributions.

Through the 2025 season, his career MLB statistics included a batting average around .220, approximately 75 home runs, and more than 225 runs batted in across roughly 470 games.

He has also accumulated notable defensive highlights, including several standout home run robberies with his athleticism in the outfield.

Adell has spent his entire professional career with the Angels organization, contributing during seasons that featured strong teammate performances and occasional team offensive surges.

Accolades

As a prep star at Ballard High School, Adell was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kentucky, underscoring his status as one of the nation’s premier amateur prospects.

In international competition, he represented Team USA in events like the Premier12, where he led the squad in several offensive categories with a strong .394 batting average and multiple home runs.

In the majors, Adell has achieved milestones such as Player of the Week honors and has been part of notable Angels offensive outbursts, including games featuring multiple young players hitting home runs together.