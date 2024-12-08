Norris Wins to Secure Constructors’ Title for McLaren

McLaren secured this year’s constructors’ championship at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, marking the team’s first Formula 1 title since Lewis Hamilton won the driver’s championship in 2008.

The victory ends a 26-year constructors’ title drought for McLaren, dating back to the 1998 season, when Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard drove for the team.

It was sealed in style in the season finale with a win for Lando Norris, who topped Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc on the podium.

McLaren were made to sweat after Oscar Piastri crashed at the first corner with Max Verstappen, which Verstappen was penalised for. Piastri also picked up a 10-second penalty later on in the race for a clash with Franco Colapinto, and finished 11th.

But Norris’ efforts were more than enough for McLaren, who took the title by 14 points.

It marks McLaren’s ninth constructors’ title in its 58-year F1 history, tying it with Williams for second all time, behind Ferrari’s 16.

McLaren took the lead in the constructors’ championship race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in mid-September, putting an end to Red Bull’s run of 55 races at the top of the standings.

Red Bull’s slow decline continued into the final seven races of the season, with Ferrari emerging as McLaren’s only remaining competitor for the crown ahead of Sunday’s race.

The team’s success this year pivoted on a major upgrade at the Miami Grand Prix, which thrust Norris and Piastri into contention for victories.

Norris was Verstappen’s closest competitor for the drivers’ title this year, but dropped out of mathematical contention two races ago in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton finished his Mercedes career with an impressive comeback, clinching fourth place after starting 16th at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton, rolling back the years, overtook teammate George Russell on the final lap.

The race called time on the most successful driver-team partnership of all time — in his 12 years since joining Mercedes, Hamilton won 84 races and six world championships, adding to the title he won with McLaren in 2008.

The partnership even surpassed Michael Schuamcher’s legendary stint at Ferrari between 1996 and 2006.

The British driver will now look to follow in Schumacher’s footsteps by ending a drivers’ championship drought for Ferrari, which stretches back to Kimi Raikkonen’s 2007 title in Hamilton’s rookie season. “That was the drive of a world champion,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said to Hamilton on team radio after the race.

If he does so, he will also move clear of the joint record of seven world championships he shares with the German driver.

Hamilton’s debut Ferrari appearance will not take place until early 2025.

There was a chance he could have appeared for the team in the post-season test taking place at the Yas Marina circuit next week if an early release was settled on, but he is still contracted to Mercedes until the end of the calendar year.

Next week Hamilton will visit Mercedes’ title sponsor, Petronas, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as Mercedes’ headquarters in Stuggart, Germany before visiting the team’s two UK-based Formula 1 factories in Brixwoth and Brackley.

Mercedes has said the visits will be a celebration of Hamilton’s career with the team.

Italy’s Andrea Kimi Antonelli has already been confirmed as Hamilton’s replacement for 2025 — the teen prodigy will partner George Russell.

