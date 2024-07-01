fbpx
    NEWS

    NPS Dismisses Reports of Kenyan Police Deployed to Haiti Being Killed

    KahawaTungu Reporter

    The National Police Service (NPS) has refuted reports that any of its officers on a U.N.-backed peacekeeping mission in Haiti have been killed.

    These denials come in response to online claims that seven officers had died amid increasing pressure from armed gangs in the war-torn Caribbean nation.

    An image that circulated widely over the weekend depicted Kenyan police patrolling a street in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, with accompanying text falsely claiming that the officers had been reported dead.

    “7 Kenya police reported dead in Haiti aki [President William Ruto] God will never forgive you,” it read.

    On Monday morning, however, the NPS labeled the image as fake.

    The police service did not offer additional information about the mission or the status of the Kenyan troops.

    The first group of approximately 400 Kenyan police officers arrived in Haiti on June 25.

    President William Ruto had ceremonially sent off the officers a day earlier in Nairobi, calling it a “historic” mission of solidarity.

