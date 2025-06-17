NTSA Issues New Guidelines For Govt Application Of Reflective Number Plates

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced new guidelines for national and county government institutions applying for reflective number plates.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, NTSA stated that all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies must log in to their accounts via http://serviceportal.ntsa.go.ke to apply for the plates. The directive follows instructions issued by the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service.

The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, August 29, 2025.

To support the application process, the eCitizen platform has been updated to allow bulk payments through an e-Agent account.

Government entities must submit an official letter addressed to the NTSA Director General, including the following details: the ID number, registered mobile number, and official email of the nominated Agent, as well as the official contact information and KRA PIN of the institution.

“The Agent may be the officer responsible for transport management or the officer with access to the Agency/Entity/Institution’s NTSA service portal,” the notice reads.

The request must also include a coloured passport photo of the Agent. Both the letter and the photo should be sent by email to numberplates@ntsa.go.ke.

Once the e-Agent account is activated, both the Agent and the institution will receive instructions via email on how to deposit funds for processing bulk payments.

NTSA has set up dedicated help desks at its headquarters, regional offices, and Huduma Centres to assist with the process.