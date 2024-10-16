Nyamira Detectives Hunt for Four in MCA House Torching 

Police in Nyamira are hunting for suspects in connection to night arson on Bomoigamo Ward MCAs house Wednesday morning.

Tobias Nyangana was, however, not in when goons visited and torched his house at around 3.am in the morning.

A worker who was in at the time also escaped unhurt as fire engulfed the one story house.

Police in Nyamira are already hunting for the arsonists.

County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said they are zeroing on four suspects whose phones track their presence to the scene when it occured.

“We shall leave nothing to chance until all those responsible are held accountable for the acts,” Mbui told journalists.

He spoke at Bomoigamo where leaders and the security team toured.

Villagers in the area said they suspect the goons used petrol to set the MCA’s house.

“It was like petrol was used because the fire just erupted and spread through the house so quickly burning everything on sight,” said James Kinara, a resident.

Senator Okongo Omogeni and MPs Joash Nyamoko, Steve Mogaka and Patrick Osero rushed from Nairobi in an aircraft to join other leaders in condemning the incident.

They all pointed to the flurry of impeachments targeting Governor Amos Nyaribo as possible cause of the arson.

“We collectively support that both the Nyamira Executive and the Assembly be independent and that is the only way we can avoid such things,” Senator Okongo said.

MP Joash Nyamoko asked security agencies to carry extensive probe into it and bring to prosecution all those responsible.

“This is the second time similar incident has been witnessed here and indication that some one wanted his wife. Let those suspected of doing this be arrested and brought to book perhaps they will bring to light those who funded them,” he said.

Similar sentiments were shared by MP Patrick Osero and Woman Rep Jerusha Mogaka.

County Governor Amos Nyaribo did not speak as his microphone was switched off.

Early, however, in a press conference outside his office, he accused his political foes of fomenting chaos in the County capital to paint him as a failure.