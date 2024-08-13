Humour as Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Asks Ruto for Incinerator, Brick Wall

Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo Tuesday turned himself into jesters after the list of goodies from president William Ruto during his tour of the County included the most mundane.

The governor had asked Ruto – who had commissioned modern medical wing at Keroka Sub-County Hospital – to fund an incinerator.

He further requested Ruto for a security perimeter wall around the facility.

The list also included a laundry, costing around Sh5 million and a morgue for the healthy facility grave emergencies..

Keroka is already being served by two other morgues -one at Ichuni Mission and another called Gucha.

Nyaribo also asked Ruto to facilitate the establishment of an Intensive Care Unit and High Dependency Unit.

It was the request for an incinerator and perimeter wall though – likely to cost Sh5 million and Sh30 million that drove the UPA party governor to the courts of humour for the better part of Tuesday.

And as he posed the for a laundry, the governor was heard telling the residents in vernacular to applaud loudly so that the president can act on the demands.

“Abanto baminto aka eriogi erinde gose natoigwe”, loosely translating to “Kindly clap so that the president can act on what we have requested from him,” implored Nyaribo.

One resident termed the list of the requests a great joke.

“It is definitely symptomatic of a lazy leader to ask for things that they can afford to do on their own,” Kefa Ombiro trolled the County boss online.

An outpatient wing, surgical and maternity wings have been under construction for over a decade at a cost of Sh100 million.