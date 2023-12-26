fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Nyamira Super 8 Tournament Concluded

    Damaris GatwiriBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Athanus Obango on the left head of operations Extreme sports and Far right FKF Chairman Nyamira Mr Luthers Mokua during the presentation of uniform.
    Athanus Obango on the left head of operations Extreme sports and Far right FKF Chairman Nyamira Mr Luthers Mokua during the presentation of uniform.

    Nyamira Super 8 tournament was concluded  with Rigoma fc trouncing Getacho fc 1 – 0 to take home the coveted cup along side a cash prize of  Ksh. 50,000.

    The lone goal was pushed into the net by Rigoma fc striker,Nathan Mayani in the tournament sponsored by Extreme Sport Ltd in collaboration with Nyamira FKF branch.

    Getacho fc as first runners up bagged Ksh. 30,000 while the second  runners up,Ikonge Township fc settled for Ksh. 20,000.

    This was after Ikonge township fc had defeated Kata Kata fc 3-2 through penalty shoot-outs after drawing  1.1 at the end of the play-off match.

    The winning teams also received balls and uniforms from the sponsor represented by Athanus Obango for CEO Mohammed Hussein.

    According to him,the tournament was to mark 20 years since the company started supporting  football in the country  besides  identifying  and nurturing  youthful talent.Extreme Sports head of Operations Athanus Obango, who represented the group’s CEO Hussein Mohamed said they will continue sponsoring such talents in order to nurture young talents at grassroots level.

    “At Extreme Sports we mean business. We intend to do more to empower young players through sports as we celebrate our 20 years since our inception. We won’t stop here for sure,” Obango said.

    From the sponsorship,the company had mentored players in the current super league among other levels.

    Football stakeholders  from the county who included Nyamira FKF chairman Luthas Mokua who  said for the first time 38 teams were enlisted in the tournament.

    He termed the tournament a revolution  where footaball had been cascaded to the grassroot  announcing  underway  similar events in the county.

    Rigoma fc patron Nyambega Gisesa commended the Extreme Sports for organizing the tournament and urged  football lovers to  reject those  bent on frustrating players  during the impending FKF elections.

    Reuben Okibo remarked the vice of intoxicating substances will be fought to ensure the players were not  influenced by it.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Damaris Gatwiri stands as a dedicated digital journalist, driven by a profound passion for technology, health, and fashion. In her pursuit of journalistic excellence, Gatwiri advocates for a holistic lifestyle where individuals prioritize their well-being, exude sophistication in their appearance, and stay abreast of the dynamic shifts in technology. As a storyteller in the digital realm, Gatwiri weaves narratives that inspire individuals to embrace a harmonious blend of health consciousness, timeless style, and technological awareness.

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Supporting Talent And Skills For The Youth Top On Governments Economic Growth Agenda: Mudavadi

    Nyamira Super 8 Tournament Concluded

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X