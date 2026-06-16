Nyandarua DCI Boss Rioba Killed, MCA Injured in Nine-Vehicle Highway Crash in Naivasha

Nyandarua County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Senior Superintendent John Rioba was killed on Monday evening in a devastating nine-vehicle crash at Karai along the Nairobi–Nakuru Highway.

Police said Rioba was driving an Isuzu D-Max when the accident occurred at about 4.50 pm, leaving him fatally injured.

Witnesses said the crash began when a Sinotruk truck travelling from Nairobi towards Nakuru lost control and rammed into a Toyota Land Cruiser that was heading in the same direction. The impact forced the Land Cruiser into the opposite lane, where it collided with seven oncoming vehicles, triggering a chain-reaction crash involving nine vehicles.

Rioba sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police recovered a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition that had been in his possession. The firearm was retrieved from members of the public by a police officer who happened to be at the scene.

Among those injured was Uasin Gishu MCA Regina Chumba, who complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital for treatment. Two foreign nationals of European origin travelling in the Land Cruiser escaped with minor injuries.

The driver of the Sinotruk truck fled the scene immediately after the accident and is being sought by investigators.

All the vehicles involved were extensively damaged and were towed to Naivasha Police Station pending inspection as investigations continue.

The accident is the latest in a series of fatal crashes reported across the country despite ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

On Monday night alone, police reported four deaths in separate road accidents across the country. The victims included three motorcycle riders and a driver. Twelve other people suffered serious injuries, among them riders, drivers, passengers, pedestrians and pillion passengers.

Road safety data shows that more than 4,000 people lose their lives annually in traffic accidents in Kenya, while thousands more sustain life-changing injuries.

Authorities attribute many of the fatal crashes to speeding, hit-and-run incidents, tyre bursts, loss of vehicle control, improper overtaking and failure to keep to the correct lane, often resulting in head-on collisions. Investigations into the Karai crash are ongoing.