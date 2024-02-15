Boost as Ex-Nigerian President Obasanjo Endorses Raila for AU Chairperson Position

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday, February 15, endorsed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for the African Union Chairperson position.

In a press conference, the former President said Raila was the right candidate to take over the mantle of leadership from Moussa Faki.

“I have no doubt that my friend who is standing next to me is the right person to take over the mantle. If the EAC region backs him, I believe the rest of the continent will support him” Obasanjo stated while flanked by Raila.

“If there is change of guard at the AU level soon, then some of us must take it upon ourselves to give proper advise” Obasanjo

Odinga remarked that he was ready and had conviction of being the best candidate for the job.

“I have been consulting widely. I think if am ready to serve the continent of Africa. Africa deserves better. I am ready for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission,” he said.

Kenya is pushing to have Raila take over the position. It is East Africa’s time to sponsor a candidate for the position which is seen to be key in global politics.

That is why Obasanjo and other powerful people are being used to push for Raila.