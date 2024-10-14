Obi Toppin Siblings: Meet Jacob Toppin

Obadiah Richard Toppin Jr., born March 4, 1998, in Brooklyn, New York, is a professional basketball player for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

A power forward, he played college basketball at the University of Dayton, where he earned accolades including Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and National College Player of the Year during his sophomore season.

Toppin was selected 8th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

He was traded to the Pacers in July 2023 and recently signed a four-year, $60 million contract with them.

Siblings

Obi has one younger brother, Jacob Toppin, who is also a professional basketball player.

Jacob played college basketball at Rhode Island and Kentucky and currently plays for the New York Knicks.

Both brothers have achieved success in their basketball careers, with Obi being the consensus National Player of the Year in 2020 while at Dayton.

College career

Toppin played for the Dayton Flyers from 2017 to 2020. In his freshman year, he had a modest start, averaging 5.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Although he showed flashes of potential, he was still in the process of developing his skills.

By his sophomore year, Toppin made significant strides, averaging 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

His impressive performance helped lead the Flyers to a strong season, earning him the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year award.

Toppin truly exploded onto the national scene during his junior year in 2019-2020.

He averaged an impressive 20 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, which garnered him numerous accolades, including the Naismith College Player of the Year, Associated Press Player of the Year, and the John R. Wooden Award.

His contributions were instrumental in leading Dayton to a remarkable record of 29-2 before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBA career

Toppin was selected as the 8th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

During his rookie season (2020-2021), he faced challenges adjusting to the pace of the NBA but still managed to show promise with averages of 4.1 points and 2.2 rebounds per game in limited minutes.

He participated in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, showcasing his athleticism and flair.

In his second season (2021-2022), Toppin’s role expanded as he averaged 6.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, contributing more consistently off the bench.

By his third season (2022-2023), he continued to develop his game, averaging around 7.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while becoming a fan favorite for his high-energy play and highlight-reel dunks.

In July 2023, Toppin was traded to the Indiana Pacers, where he signed a four-year contract worth approximately $60 million, signaling the Pacers’ belief in his potential as a key contributor moving forward.

Accolades

Toppin has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at the University of Dayton.

In 2020, he was named the National Player of the Year by multiple organizations, including the Naismith Trophy, Associated Press, and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Toppin became Dayton’s first consensus All-American and was awarded the John R. Wooden Award, recognizing him as the most outstanding player in college basketball.

Additionally, he won the Karl Malone Award as the nation’s top power forward and was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.

His remarkable performance included leading the nation in dunks and finishing his college career with a school-record 190 dunks.

In the NBA, Toppin won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest in 2022, further showcasing his athleticism and skill on a national stage.