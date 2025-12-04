Observer Group Flags Violence, Harassment and Political Interference in November 27 By-Elections

The November 27, 2025 by-elections were marred by violence, harassment and political interference, according to the Election Observation Group (ELOG).

In its final statement, ELOG said reports from the pre-election period showed clashes between rival supporters in Kasipul, Malava, Mbeere North, Nairobi and Machakos. The clashes were often linked to allegations of monetary inducements.

Further, ELOG noted that “opposing political camps often clashed as was seen in Kasipul and Malava constituencies.” Observers themselves were also targeted, including in Kariobangi North, where a crowd blocked an ELOG vehicle and demanded money.

“ELOG is concerned that in many of these violations, the security officers did not take decisive action that would have mitigated the situation. The import of these violations is to create voter apathy and vote suppression,” the group said.

Ahead of the by-elections, ELOG’s long-term observers also reported allegations of voter inducement involving money and material incentives. These included the distribution of relief goods, blankets and other items in several constituencies. ELOG said the scale and openness of these actions raised concerns about the fairness of the campaigns.

The observer group also pointed to a “highly concerning presence and active involvement of high ranking officials, including members of the Executive both national and county levels, state security officials and other public officers.”

According to ELOG, such involvement from officials who are required by law to remain neutral “has the effect of tilting the playing field in favor of governing political parties and influencing voter behavior.”

This conduct, ELOG added, violated the Public Officer Ethics Act and international norms that separate state resources from electoral competition.

ELOG further documented “widespread public reports showing the deployment of state machinery and national security organs in ways that created an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, and obstruction. While security agencies play an essential role in maintaining order, their involvement in actions perceived as partisan undermines public trust and violates the principle of neutrality in election security management.”

The group also highlighted concerns about the timing of government development activities. Senior government officials were in Baringo County during the campaign period to launch a new fibre link and public Wi-Fi sites in Kabarnet and Kabartonjo. ELOG said that while such projects may be beneficial, launching them during campaigns could be viewed as using public resources to influence voters.

On disinformation, ELOG’s media monitors reported that 48% of flagged content focused on political parties and candidates. This included fake opinion polls, false endorsements and fabricated press releases. Another 36% targeted the IEBC, including claims that the commission had failed to register voters for the by-elections and misleading information about polling station changes in Baringo South due to flooding.

“ELOG notes with concern that while the Commission registered a total of 181 candidates to contest in the various vacant electoral areas, the participation of women, youth, marginalized and minorities as candidates was below the required threshold.”

Observers also reported that in several polling stations — especially in Malava, Kasipul and Mbeere North — unauthorized individuals were allowed inside without accreditation.

Despite these challenges, ELOG said no major incidents were reported immediately after the results were announced. Losing candidates who disputed the results chose to file petitions rather than protest, which the group said was positive for electoral integrity.

Across the 22 electoral areas observed, ELOG said polling stations were generally well-prepared, opened on time and followed voting, closing and counting procedures. KIEMS kits functioned with minimal disruption, and ballot counting was mostly transparent and compliant with the law.