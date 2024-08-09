ODM Demands Release Of Over 70 Protesters Arrested During Nane Nane Demonstrations

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has called on the government to unconditionally release more than seventy individuals arrested during the Nane Nane protests on Thursday.

The demonstrations, which took place across various parts of the country, resulted in the arrest of 174 people, according to Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

Masengeli stated that the arrests were made in several regions, with 126 individuals detained in Nairobi, 22 in Kitengela in the Rift Valley, and 26 in Emali, Makueni County.

Also Read: 174 Arrested in Nane Nane Protests, Police Say

Philip Etale, ODM’s Director of Communications, said the party believes in the fundamental right to freedom of expression.

“Kenyans are allowed by law to picket and present petitions to the government on issues they feel are not being addressed,” Etale said.

He urged the authorities to release those arrested, highlighting that some of the detainees are persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

“We call on the relevant authorities to have them released immediately,” he added.

Despite the unrest, he emphasized that the country remained largely peaceful, with only one police officer injured during the protests in Nairobi.

“Consequently, the National Police Service would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all law-abiding Kenyans for preserving peace and maintaining law and order across the country today.”

“Kenya is a democratic country, and as a service, we wish to reiterate our commitment to promoting democratic policing that is upholds the rule of law, professionalism, transparency and accountability,” he said.

However, Masengeli also mentioned that the organizers of the protests failed to notify the police about their intentions, prompting the deployment of security personnel.

“Despite failure by conveners of today’s demonstration to notify the Police of their intention to hold the demonstration, we ensured adequate deployment of security personnel and cautioned members of public to avoid crowded areas that were likely to turn riotous.”

He revealed that intelligence reports had indicated potential security threats, leading to the interception of a vehicle linked to businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

The vehicle was found abandoned near Wanjigi’s residence in Muthaiga, Nairobi, with police claiming it contained tear gas canisters and communication gadgets.

Wanjigi has denied any connection to the vehicle or the alleged items found within it.

Also Read: Wanjigi Sues Police, Distances Self from Car Found with Teargas Canisters

On Friday, he filed a lawsuit at the Milimani Law Courts, arguing that he is being framed for political reasons.

Wanjigi’s lawyer, Nelson Osiemo, stated that the businessman believes there are no legitimate grounds for his arrest and is seeking anticipatory bail to prevent any potential arrest or charges by the police.

The police reportedly spent the night at Wanjigi’s residence searching for him but were unable to locate him.